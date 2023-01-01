Don’t procrastinate any longer. Don’t let the new year go by. Now is the time to develop your speaking skills! You are not alone, if you do fear public speaking. I have feared it and 75 % of our population has feared it at one time or another in life. It is not easy for most people to stand up and talk in front of people whether it’s 5, 50 or 500! Most people want to be better communicators but don’t know where to start.

How have I and more than 300,000 people worldwide conquered this fear? Toastmasters! The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club(www.7160293.toastmastersclubs.org) invites you to be our guest to breakdown communication barriers without breaking the budget! Members and guests meet weekly to grow their speaking and leadership skills. The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club will help and support you as you experience remarkable growth that will leave you feeling amazed with your progress. Our club meets every Thursday, 12:10-1:10 PM PST at 29995 Technology Drive, Suite 203, Murrieta, California, 92563.Besides meeting in person, we also meet at the same time on Zoom for those who can’t attend in person. Our Zoom ID is 820 4926 8435.For more information, please contact me, Diane Piela at diane@dianespeaks.com or 951 723 7691.

“Toastmasters has helped me to develop great skill in speaking and sharpen my public speaking and leadership. I have greater confidence in myself. It has helped me to grow and remain more consistent in my progress,” says John Grant, Distinguished Toastmaster, Vice President of Education and co-sponsor of The Next Level Toastmaster’s Club. “The education program called Pathways, has made a difference in what I do in life. The Effective Coaching Pathway and 6 month Mentoring Certification Program has really jump started my coaching business,” says John Grant, a rising successful, Results Coach, Speaker and Author. His best selling book, The Unstoppable Mindset” was published and is a foundation for his growing coaching business. (coach.johngrantcoaching.com)“For the money, Toastmaster’s is really worth the investment. It is an exceptional international organization. I have more visibility, authority and credibility in marketing. I can speak all over the US and the world” says John.

John Grant is referring to the fact that Toastmaster’s International is a nonprofit educational organization that helps members improve public speaking and leadership skills. It does this through a network of greater than 300,000 members in 14,000 clubs present in 141 countries.

Toastmasters has helped people from diverse backgrounds become more confident speakers, communicators and leaders. To maximize your potential and experience unlimited growth, visit a Toastmaster’s club near you! (www.toastmasters.org)