Kelly Noon joins the Michelle’s Place Board of Directors

Kelly was born and raised in Riverside County and made the move to Temecula in 2005. She fell in love with this great city and has enjoyed watching her daughters thrive in this community ever since. If she is not in the office working alongside her husband at their accounting firm, the pair can be found on the soccer field cheering with pom poms in hand or beaming at the ranch, while watching their littlest one ride. Outside of tax and soccer season, her favorite days are spent riding bikes at the beach.

With a strong history of breast and ovarian cancer in her family, she was determined to seek opportunities for preventative care. She tested positive for the BRCA mutation and has been on a journey to decrease her chances of being diagnosed ever since. Through the process, she found that her best source of advice and comfort came from those that have experienced these same hurdles. She was thrilled at the opportunity to serve at Michelle’s Place and join in on their mission to make sure that no one faces cancer alone.