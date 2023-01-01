Old Town Temecula Police Station to Expand in Early 2023

The Old Town Temecula Police Station is under expansion and soon will be the new home of the Old Town Metro Team. The ten-deputy Metro Team, currently based out of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Southwest Station, is scheduled to relocate into the renovated Old Town site in early 2023.

Temecula’s Chief of Police, Riverside County Sheriff’s Captain Chris Durham remarked, “Businesses, residents and visitors to Temecula’s Old Town will notice an increased presence of deputies and an accelerated response rate to calls.” Additional features of the renovation include deputy workstations for report writing, Sergeant’s office, on-site evidence processing, and locker rooms, allowing deputies to start and end their day in Old Town. Durham continued, “This expansion located right here in Old Town will allow our deputies to serve the Community faster and more efficiently.”

Temecula SAFE is the 2022 theme of outgoing Mayor Dr. Matt Rahn. Mayor Rahn shared, “It is with great pride that I complete my year as your Mayor with this important project. It has been an honor to serve the City of Temecula with steadfast focus on Public Safety as my first priority.”

The Old Town Temecula Police Station is conveniently located adjacent to Temecula City Hall. Open to the public Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., residents can file a police report, pick up a copy of a police report, obtain a release for stored vehicles, have Fix-It tickets signed and request additional police department information. The station also provides “Livescan” and hard card fingerprint services to the public by appointment.

Please join the City of Temecula and the Old Town Metro Team for a ribbon cutting celebration at the newly expanded Old Town Police Station in early 2023. Details will be forthcoming.