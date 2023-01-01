New Year, New Water Savings Rebates!

Elsinore Municipal Valley Water District (EVMWD) offers customers a variety of rebates that can help you save money and be water-wise.

EVMWD has identified key residential indoor and outdoor areas where water may be used inefficiently resulting in higher costs for customers. As a result, rebates are offered to help empower the customer to help take control of money and water savings.

Rebates offer customers simple solutions to help maximize water savings and include the following:

High-efficiency clothes washers

Premium high-efficiency toilets

Weather-based irrigation controllers

Rotating sprinkler nozzles

Rain barrels

Soil moisture sensors

Turf replacement

Drip conversion

Hot water recirculating system

Visit www.evmwd.com/conservation for full details and to complete an application. EVMWD also offers rebates for commercial customers, for more info visit www.socalwatersmart.com.

Rebates are funded through EVMWD and Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. EVMWD is a subagency of Western Municipal Water District- a member of California’s largest water wholesaler, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California.