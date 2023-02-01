Temecula Chamber Names Finalists for Business, Citizen And Organization Of The Year

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 57th Annual Awards Gala on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pechanga Resort Casino. Join us for an evening of timeless sophistication, as Title Sponsor, Abbott, takes us back to the golden era of Frank Sinatra. The theme of the evening is “The Best is Yet to Come,” and you won’t want to miss a second—especially the exclusive after-party that awaits! Attendees can look forward to enjoying a night of elegance and excitement as outstanding community members are recognized as Business of the Year, Service & Charitable Organization of the Year, Valley Young Professional of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Ambassador of the Year, Chairman’s Choice Award, and the Welty Award. This event and after-party is a chance for the Chamber to celebrate and honor businesses and community members who have made significant contributions to the local economy and community.

Congratulations to the following businesses and individuals on their nominations:

2022 Bronze Business of the Year Nominees:

Businesses with 1-5 employee(s)

Barbie Ray Designs

BirdsEye VR

Cahue Enterprise HR Consulting

DeGrave Communications

Grazing Theory Lavish Charcuterie

Hera Hub Temecula

Insurance All Stars Agency

NeoMed

Ranch RV & Self-Storage

Sebaz Video Productions

The Breath of New Life

The Law Offices of Charles P. Boylston, APC

Wellness Diagnostics & Medispa

2022 Sterling Business of the Year Nominees:

Businesses with 6-25 employees

California Bank & Trust

Fabozzi & Miller, APC

Guadalajara Mexican Grill and Cantina

La Pointe Wealth Advisors

The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates

Picasso Dental Care

2022 Gold Business of the Year Nominees:

Businesses with 26-50 employees

Chick-fil-A Temecula

Fazeli Cellars

Mercedes-Benz of Temecula

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers

The Mill Restaurant

2022 Platinum Business of the Year Nominees:

Businesses with 50 or more employees

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac

Pechanga Resort Casino

Promenade Temecula

Southwest Healthcare

Temecula Valley Hospital

2022 Ruby Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:

Non-profit organizations with gross annual income less than 500K

Charity for Charity

Good Samaritan Community Food Pantry

Jacob’s House

MilVet

Professional Women’s Roundtable

Sale Ranch Animal Sanctuary

Shakespeare in the Vines

2022 Emerald Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:

Non-profit organizations with gross annual income more than 500K

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Temecula

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County

Elizabeth Hospice

Michelle’s Place, Cancer Resource Center

Oak Grove Center

Rady Children’s Health Services

2022 Valley Young Professional of the Year Nominees:

Outstanding individuals who have been essential in fulfilling the vision of Valley Young Professionals

Krystal Aponte

Kristara-Marie Brown

Lauren Caracciolo

Jonathon Montanez

2022 Citizen of the Year Nominees:

Individuals who have shown exemplary qualities and reside in the Temecula Valley

Leah Di Bernardo

Celeste Ducharme

Jonathon Montanez

Teri Sue Parker

Charity Prestifilippo

Paul Rangel

John Ruff

Jan Schneider

Kathy Sizemore

Shawn Sorensen

Robert “Bob” Sweeney

David Thompson

2022 TVCC Ambassador of the Year Candidates:

Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Month Recipients

Bobbi Frye

Jenny Shin

Maggie Boylston

Chirho Garcia

Tom Somers

Elizabeth Cahue

Susana Gonzales

Patrick Stone

Lauren Caracciolo

Paul Rangel

Carla Yriqui

Stacey Dunn

Reservations are now available to attend the 57th Annual Awards Gala. The price is $185 for individual reservations and $1,750 for a corporate table of 10 guests. The ticket price includes admission to the exclusive after-party. For more information, please visit www.temecula.org. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please contact Amber@Temecula.org or call 951-676-5090 for more information.

About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce:

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please click here. For more information regarding upcoming events, please click here to view the events calendar or contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 951-676-5090 or email info@temecula.org. Follow the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & LinkedIn.