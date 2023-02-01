Temecula Chamber Names Finalists for Business, Citizen And Organization Of The Year

The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce will be hosting its 57th Annual Awards Gala on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Pechanga Resort Casino. Join us for an evening of timeless sophistication, as Title Sponsor, Abbott, takes us back to the golden era of Frank Sinatra. The theme of the evening is “The Best is Yet to Come,” and you won’t want to miss a second—especially the exclusive after-party that awaits! Attendees can look forward to enjoying a night of elegance and excitement as outstanding community members are recognized as Business of the Year, Service & Charitable Organization of the Year, Valley Young Professional of the Year, Citizen of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Ambassador of the Year, Chairman’s Choice Award, and the Welty Award. This event and after-party is a chance for the Chamber to celebrate and honor businesses and community members who have made significant contributions to the local economy and community.
Congratulations to the following businesses and individuals on their nominations:
2022 Bronze Business of the Year Nominees:
Businesses with 1-5 employee(s)
- Barbie Ray Designs
- BirdsEye VR
- Cahue Enterprise HR Consulting
- DeGrave Communications
- Grazing Theory Lavish Charcuterie
- Hera Hub Temecula
- Insurance All Stars Agency
- NeoMed
- Ranch RV & Self-Storage
- Sebaz Video Productions
- The Breath of New Life
- The Law Offices of Charles P. Boylston, APC
- Wellness Diagnostics & Medispa
2022 Sterling Business of the Year Nominees:
Businesses with 6-25 employees
- California Bank & Trust
- Fabozzi & Miller, APC
- Guadalajara Mexican Grill and Cantina
- La Pointe Wealth Advisors
- The Law Offices of Rosenstein & Associates
- Picasso Dental Care
2022 Gold Business of the Year Nominees:
Businesses with 26-50 employees
- Chick-fil-A Temecula
- Fazeli Cellars
- Mercedes-Benz of Temecula
- Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers
- The Mill Restaurant
2022 Platinum Business of the Year Nominees:
Businesses with 50 or more employees
- Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac
- Pechanga Resort Casino
- Promenade Temecula
- Southwest Healthcare
- Temecula Valley Hospital
2022 Ruby Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:
Non-profit organizations with gross annual income less than 500K
- Charity for Charity
- Good Samaritan Community Food Pantry
- Jacob’s House
- MilVet
- Professional Women’s Roundtable
- Sale Ranch Animal Sanctuary
- Shakespeare in the Vines
2022 Emerald Charitable/Service Organization of the Year Nominees:
Non-profit organizations with gross annual income more than 500K
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Temecula
- Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County
- Elizabeth Hospice
- Michelle’s Place, Cancer Resource Center
- Oak Grove Center
- Rady Children’s Health Services
2022 Valley Young Professional of the Year Nominees:
Outstanding individuals who have been essential in fulfilling the vision of Valley Young Professionals
- Krystal Aponte
- Kristara-Marie Brown
- Lauren Caracciolo
- Jonathon Montanez
2022 Citizen of the Year Nominees:
Individuals who have shown exemplary qualities and reside in the Temecula Valley
- Leah Di Bernardo
- Celeste Ducharme
- Jonathon Montanez
- Teri Sue Parker
- Charity Prestifilippo
- Paul Rangel
- John Ruff
- Jan Schneider
- Kathy Sizemore
- Shawn Sorensen
- Robert “Bob” Sweeney
- David Thompson
2022 TVCC Ambassador of the Year Candidates:
Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Ambassador of the Month Recipients
- Bobbi Frye
- Jenny Shin
- Maggie Boylston
- Chirho Garcia
- Tom Somers
- Elizabeth Cahue
- Susana Gonzales
- Patrick Stone
- Lauren Caracciolo
- Paul Rangel
- Carla Yriqui
- Stacey Dunn
Reservations are now available to attend the 57th Annual Awards Gala. The price is $185 for individual reservations and $1,750 for a corporate table of 10 guests. The ticket price includes admission to the exclusive after-party. For more information, please visit www.temecula.org. If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities for this event, please contact Amber@Temecula.org or call 951-676-5090 for more information.
About Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce:
The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is a non-profit organization based in Temecula, CA. The Mission of the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce is to promote positive economic growth while protecting the environment for all business and by doing so, support the programs which preserve and improve the quality of life for the entire community. To learn more about the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, please click here. For more information regarding upcoming events, please click here to view the events calendar or contact the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce at 951-676-5090 or email info@temecula.org. Follow the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce on social media: Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, & LinkedIn.