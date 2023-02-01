The New Southwest Healthcare Officially Launches Under One Network of Care Brand

The Southern California subsidiaries of Universal Health Services (NYSE: UHS) announce the launch of a newly created regional brand, Southwest Healthcare. Together as a network of care, we will build upon our impressive roster of point-of-care team members, providers, locations, and resources to offer patients improved access and choice for quality healthcare.

Southwest Healthcare is comprised of:

Corona Regional Medical Center – Corona

Palmdale Regional Medical Center – Palmdale

Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital – Murrieta

Southwest Healthcare Inland Valley Hospital – Wildomar

Temecula Valley Hospital – Temecula

Riverside Medical Clinic** – Riverside (7 locations)

Temecula Valley Day Surgery* – Murrieta

A+ Urgent Care Centers** – Menifee, Lake Elsinore, and two in Murrieta

*Majority owned by an affiliate.

**Physician owned independent group, managed by an affiliate.

“This unification positions us as a robust care delivery network in our communities while establishing a strong brand that people will soon come to know and trust as a significant healthcare leader here in Southern California,” said Brad Neet, Group Vice President, Universal Health Services. “We want to enable the communities we serve to associate the services offered at our various locations and see us today – and with further growth in the future – as an esteemed, affiliated network of care.”

The logo for the new Southwest Healthcare reflects the network’s emphasis on teamwork, with the rows of dots in a circle representing how all the various parts of Southwest Healthcare operate together in harmony, while highlighting how our network will connect people to needed healthcare services.

About Southwest Healthcare

Southwest Healthcare is a comprehensive network of care with five hospitals and multiple convenient ambulatory locations serving our community. With more than 7,000 skilled and talented care providers across the region, all dedicated to the highest standards, our shared goal is to provide convenient access to a wide range of healthcare services. Learn more: www.SouthwestHealthcare.com.

About Universal Health Services

One of the nation’s largest and most respected providers of hospital and healthcare services, Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE: UHS) has built an impressive record of achievement and performance, growing since its inception into a Fortune 500 corporation. Headquartered in King of Prussia, PA, UHS has 89,000 employees. Through its subsidiaries, UHS operates 28 acute care hospitals, 335 behavioral health facilities, 40 outpatient facilities and ambulatory care access points in 39 U.S. states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the United Kingdom.