Murrieta City Council Selects Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore for 2023

During the final City Council meeting of 2022, the Murrieta City Council selected Council.

Members Lisa DeForest and Lori Stone to serve as Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore, respectively, in 2023.

The nominations and unanimous votes occurred during the December 20, 2022, Murrieta City Council meeting. As is traditionally the practice, this process took place during the last regular City Council meeting in December.

“I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as Mayor of the City of Murrieta I am dedicated to serving and honoring the needs of the community, leading with integrity, fairness, professionalism, and confidence. I will strive to increase communication as we aspire to further the success of our amazing city. The best is yet to be,” shared incoming Mayor Lisa DeForest.

In addition to the selection of the 2023 Mayor and Mayor Pro Tempore (Mayor Pro Tem), Council updates related to the 2022 general municipal election also took place. Three Council Members were sworn in during the December meeting. Council Member John Levell was sworn in for District 1, which is located in the northern portion of Murrieta, west of Interstate 215. Council Member Ron Holliday was sworn in as council member for District 2, in the northeast portion of Murrieta. Council Member Cindy Warren was sworn in to represent District 5, in the southeast area of the city. She was originally appointed to fill an open seat on City Council and was elected to continue serving in the 2022 election. Mayor DeForest and Mayor Pro Tem Stone are currently serving their first term on the Murrieta City Council after being elected in 2020. To learn more about each of them, please visit their City Council web pages.

The City of Murrieta has a five-member City Council and annually selects which City Council Members serve as mayor and mayor pro tem. To learn about the Murrieta City Council, including their Council goals and contact information, please visit the City’s website. For updates on City Council meeting dates and other Murrieta news, sign up for the City of Murrieta’s eNewsletter, More Murrieta, and to get the latest Murrieta news delivered via email or text, sign up for Murrieta News Spotlights on the website.

