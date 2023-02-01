Menifee Showcases Local Flavors During Annual Restaurant Week

Menifee’s annual Restaurant Week will take place from Monday, January 23 through Friday, January 27 to showcase local restaurants and highlight their best cuisine and featured dishes. January, historically known for an industry slow-down, was dubbed by California as the official “Restaurant Month.” Many cities across the state adopt different programs and events putting their own unique spin on supporting local restaurants. Both residents and visitors are encouraged to enjoy Menifee’s growing variety of homegrown flavors and local favorites while supporting their favorite eateries and discovering new ones throughout the week.

With Menifee’s culinary scene growing each year, there is plenty to explore when it comes to exceptional flavors in the city. Menifee is home to award-winning chefs Rosie O’Conner (Provecho Grill) and Dylan Soro/Mario Amaral (Savage Chief Bar & Grill). The City has also seen new budding culinary experiences thrive including Tacos & Tequila Cantina & Bar, Michi Tacos, Mama’s Kitchen, and Melody Thai Cuisine. Foodies in Menifee can enjoy a wide array of international cuisines including Korean, Thai, Chinese, Mexican, Mediterranean, and Italian.

“We are ecstatic to provide opportunities that encourage residents and visitors to eat locally and support our local restaurants from fast casual to boutique sit-down concepts,” said Gina Gonzalez, Economic Development Director. “Interactive programs like restaurant Week assist both the businesses we are helping to grow, but also highlight the exciting opportunities for culinary entrepreneurs here in Menifee.”

For more information on Restaurant Week, or to have your Menifee eatery featured, please visit www.MenifeeRestaurantWeek.com or email EconDev@cityofmenifee.us. Follow along on Menifee’s social media platforms throughout the week for featured “Best Dishes”.

Have a unique eatery and entertainment experience you’d like to bring to Menifee? Visit www.menifeebusiness.com/menugrant for more information on start-up grant funding opportunities available ranging from $25,000 to $100,000 through the City’s M.E.N.U. Grant program.

