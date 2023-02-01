Annual Splash into Spring Event Welcomes Community for a Day of Family-Oriented Activities

Free event showcases water reliability, conservation, and treatment through interactive displays.

EVMWD’s annual open house event returns Saturday, March 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., at EVMWD headquarters located at 31315 Chaney Street in Lake Elsinore. ‘Splash Into Spring is a FREE family event where attendees will learn about the process EVMWD uses to treat more than 5.5 million gallons of sewer water per day, the construction and maintenance of more than 700 miles of pipeline throughout the EVMWD service area, and saving money and water with a more water efficient home and landscape.

Attendees will get a peek into the daily work at the District through a variety of demonstrations and interactive displays. Activities include fixing a leaky water main, performing a valve exercise, self-guided water-wise garden tours and more.

Visitors can also learn more about EVMWD sewer treatment plants to see how wastewater becomes recycled water. Local landscape and irrigation experts as well as UCCE Riverside County Master Gardeners will be available to answer questions about outdoor irrigation, California friendly plants, gardening, and water-saving appliances and devices.

Kids will also love this event, where we feature a fully immersed bubble experience, kid’s construction experience with children sized back hoes, climb in big equipment and more! For more information, please visit www.evmwd.com.