Temecula Valley Hospital Volunteers Obtain Nonprofit Status

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH) has announced that its volunteer services department has obtained nonprofit status as a 501(c)(3) organization. The Temecula Valley Hospital Volunteer Foundation (TVHVF) will continue to operate under the mission of helping to support the comfort and welfare of patients and the community by offering healthcare education and assistance to those in need.

TVH Volunteer President Sheri Mako will continue to serve as President of the Board for TVHVF. Mako will be supported on the board by Denyse Wilson, VP of Social; Jean Mitry, VP of Pet Therapy; Joosang Lim, Treasurer; and Nancy Whitmer, Secretary.

“The volunteers have been with the hospital since right before TVH opened its doors in 2013,” said Mako. “Many of our volunteers are still with us from that very first day. We currently have 91 volunteers including Guest Services, Spiritual Care, Patient Care areas, Pet Therapy and OR/Cath Lab waiting room. Since opening the hospital, the volunteers have contributed 42,403 hours to serving our patients and the community. I am excited to lead the volunteers in this new chapter in continuing our service and raising important funds to help meet the needs of our patients.”

TVH Chief Executive Officer Darlene Wetton said, “Our hospital volunteers are essential in helping us deliver on our mission of providing exceptional and compassionate patient care. I am pleased to see them take this next step in their efforts to serve the community.”