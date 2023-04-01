Terry and Cindy Gilmore Invest In Animal Friends Of The Valleys

Animal Friends of the Valleys received an outstanding donation from longtime donors Terry and Cindy Gilmore to help build Animal Friends of the Valleys (AFV) new low–cost spay/neuter and vaccination clinic. Their generous donation is in memory of their dog Bentley. What a better way to leave a legacy in Bentley’s honor.

Paradise Chevrolet, Cadillac in Temecula matched their donation. Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac have been continuous supporters of AFV since the beginning in 1987. The Gilmore’s hope their donation will be matched by other local businesses and supporters.

“In memory of our Golden Retriever, Bentley, Cindy and I wanted to support Animal Friends of the Valley both personally and from our business, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac,” says Terry Gilmore.

In 2021, AFV veterinarians performed nearly 13,000 shelter and community pet spay/neuter surgeries, yet the demand keeps rising. Surgeries are currently performed by our outstanding veterinarian and RVT staff in a mobile clinic. The facility is too small for the number of pets needing our services.

Our goal is to unite the AFV shelter and clinic campuses to make it more convenient for the six cities we serve. The new clinic which has broken ground will meet our growing communities and will include modern procedure rooms and equipment, spacious air-conditioned lobby and an increased capacity to meet the demands of our pet community.

Every dollar counts and we are so appreciative to the Gilmore’s and Paradise and hope others in the community understand that as a non-profit financial support is vital to our survival. The time is now to help AFV care for the animal’s in the shelter and community. Animal Friends of the Valleys has been serving the community since 1987. Last year alone, we welcomed over 8600 dogs and cats and are pleased to report we are at the highest adoption rate in our 36-year history.

If you would like to leave a legacy and support the animals please contact Beth Soltysiak, Director of Development at beth@afv.org or 951-676-0618 x 218.