Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival Announces Limited Time Offer For 2-Day Country Combo Package

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival will kick off their 40th Anniversary concert on May 19, 2023, at the beautiful Lake Skinner. This will be an exciting three-day event, May 19-21, featuring the biggest names in entertainment this Festival has ever seen!

The Temecula Valley Balloon & Wine Festival has just announced a new incredible 2-day Country Combo Package featuring Saturday and Sunday’s entertainment, May 20th and 21st. This ticket package is on sale now for $100 with limited quantities available.

On Saturday, May 20th headlining the Pala Casino Main Stage will be Grammy Award winner Country superstar Brad Paisley along with Sara Evans, Tenille Arts and Brandon Calhoon. The Wine Stage will feature The Lacs, George Shingleton, Twitsted Gypsy, Parade Wave, Pulp Vixen, and Billy Williams.

Headlining the Pala Casino Main Stage on Sunday, May 21st will be 2011 American Idol winner and Award-winning Country Music artist Scotty McCreery, Dylan Scott, Callista Clark and Brandon Calhoon. Featured on the Wine Stage will be The English Beat, Daring Greatly, Cassie B, and Billy Williams.

With this 2-day extraordinary package you will get to indulge in delicious festival foods, peruse the commercial court with over 100 vendors, all while sipping on premium beer and wine from the Temecula Valley and Southern California wineries and breweries. Visit booths from the Festival sponsors who make this event possible, Elite Sponsor Pala Casino Spa Resort, Platinum Sponsors SoCal Toyota and Stella Artois, Gold Sponsors Hyatt Vacation Club and the City of Temecula. The Festival will also feature additional sponsors; Anheuser-Busch, Accelerated Urgent Care, U.S. Army Recruitment Temecula, San Diego County Credit Union, Visit Temecula Valley, Grey Legal Group, C3RV and Luv 2 Camp.

Exclusive Single Day VIP Club Packages to the Pala Casino Main Stage are also available and include:

Festival admission plus private lounge and dining area

Fully catered buffet dinner or lunch

Four (4) complimentary beverage

* Special entrance and exit access & private restroom facilities

To purchase your 2-day country combos, VIP packages, single day tickets, 3-day packages, parking passes, beverage tickets and to book your hot air balloon ride visit www.tvbwf.com.

The festival will take place at Lake Skinner Regional Park/Recreation Area, 37701 Warren Rd, Winchester, CA. Lineup subject to change.