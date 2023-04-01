Join Us For Poetry Night At The Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library On Thursday April 30, 2023

Did you know April is National Poetry Month?

Participate in the world’s largest literary celebration by visiting the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library (30600 Pauba Road) on THU, APR 27, 2023, from 6:00 pm to 7:30 pm for a night of poetry, communion, and conversation. Share your poetry with the group or join us to listen in and support the arts in our community. Expert or amateur, with or without pentameter…or just enjoy the show!

Created by the Academy of American Poets, Poetry Month officially launched in 1996, although it has been celebrated for centuries. It is important to continue the celebration of National Poetry Month to encourage the practice of poetry, with the hope of inspiring creativity in literature for people of all ages. It is also important to appreciate and highlight American poets’ rich legacy and ongoing achievements through the centuries.

Sponsored by the Friends of the Temecula Public Libraries this program is open to ages 16 and up. Light refreshments will be served. Registration is required: Poets, register by calling (951) 265-6774; Audience members can call (951) 693-8900, or visit the library.

For a full list of programs and offerings at the Ronald H. Roberts Temecula Public Library, please visit TemeculaCA.gov/Library.