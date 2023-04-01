City Of Murrieta Partners With Murrieta Market Nights For Expanded Downtown Street Market

The City of Murrieta and local nonprofit Murrieta Market Nights are proud to formally announce their partnership to host twice-monthly markets in Downtown Murrieta. Established in October 2020, Murrieta Market Nights quickly gained notoriety as a community attraction. A mixture of artisan vendors, food vendors, artists, activities, and entertainment provide a well-balanced and enjoyable family-friendly atmosphere on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month in Downtown Murrieta.

“I have been a passionate advocate for this partnership between the City and Murrieta Market Nights. These events create a space for residents and visitors to come and engage with vendors and local businesses. Market Nights create a true heart for our city and are a perfect way to support our special and connected community here in Murrieta,” shared Murrieta Mayor Lisa DeForest.

Organized by the Murrieta Market Nights nonprofit in partnership with the Downtown Murrieta Merchants and Property Owners Association and MAC Arts Council, the City of Murrieta has supported the events with road closure assistance since the summer of 2021, and they are now proud to have expanded their partnership with Murrieta Market Nights in an official capacity. Both organizations believe in celebrating Murrieta’s small town feel and unique ambiance with Market Nights. In the fall of 2022, the Murrieta City Council approved an agreement between the City and Murrieta Market Nights organization to host the events. Since the agreement was finalized, the City purchased multiple barriers to safely close roadways to vehicle traffic so vendors can utilize downtown street space and visitors can enjoy the artisans, entertainment, and activities.

Murrieta Market Nights are held on the 1st and 3rd Thursday of each month, between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m., in the heart of Downtown Murrieta. Each event brings hundreds of shoppers to downtown, with street closures for vendors and entertainment occurring along Washington Avenue and Juniper Street. Visitors enjoy a diverse range of vendors, music, food, and activities. Artisans, crafters, local businesses, musicians, and artists bring creative energy to the night. An important goal of Murrieta Market Nights is supporting small and local businesses, as well as participating artists. In addition to the partnership with the City of Murrieta, Murrieta Market Nights is honored to have the support and partnership of the Downtown Murrieta Merchants Association, as well as the MAC Arts Council.

For more information about Murrieta Market Nights, visit www.DowntownMurrieta395.com and follow @DowntownMurrieta395 on social media. The City of Murrieta will also share updates about the Murrieta Market Nights on the City’s social media, website, and monthly eNewsletter. The upcoming March 16 Murrieta Market Night event includes a special activity to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. On downtown streets that evening, there will be seven hidden leprechauns for children to find. Once they snap a photo of all seven, they can visit the Downtown 395 booth for a prize at the end of the rainbow! Additional upcoming dates include April 6 and 20, and May 4 and 18. We hope to see you there!