Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac Named Dealer of The Year 9 Years in A Row

The “best of the best” Chevrolet dealers were recently honored at the General Motors Dealer of the Year award ceremony. Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac located in Temecula, California was among the elite dealers recently awarded the Dealer of the Year Award for the 9th year in a row. 50 Chevrolet dealers received 2022 awards; there are approximately 4,500 Chevrolet U.S. dealers. The Dealer of the Year program honors dealer partners who have done an exceptional job toward GM’s collective goal of earning customers for life. To receive this honor, a Dealer must be a top performer in Sales and Customer Satisfaction. Dealers also must show commitment to these areas on a long-term basis by retaining customers, using only Genuine GM parts, participating in Standards for Excellence and maintaining compliance with the Essential Brand Elements program requirements.

Terry Gilmore, Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac’s President comments, “I am very proud of each and every one of our employees for their efforts in making our dealership one of the best in the United States. It is due to their commitment and dedication to excellence that Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac holds this prestigious award.”