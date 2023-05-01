EVMWD Director Darcy Burke Selected to advise on US EPA Committee

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) is proud to announce that one of its own board directors, Darcy Burke, has been appointed to the United States Environmental Protection Agency’s (US EPA) Local Government Advisory Committee (LGAC).

Established in 1993, the LGAC is a critical advisory body for the US EPA, providing guidance on a wide range of environmental policies and programs. Composed of local elected officials and appointed representatives from across the country, the LGAC helps ensure that the voices of local communities are heard in the development of national environmental policies. The LGAC is chartered under the Federal Advisory Committee Act, which regulates and governs its operation.

Burke has served on the EVMWD Board of Directors since 2018, and during that time, has been a vocal advocate for responsible water management and environmental stewardship. Her extensive knowledge of local water issues and her commitment to protecting the environment make her an ideal representative for local government on the LGAC.

“I am honored to have been appointed to the LGAC,” said Burke. ” I look forward to working with other local leaders shaping policies that will protect its environment, public health and the vibrancy of our communities.”

“The appointment of Darcy Burke to the LGAC is a testament to her hard work and dedication to public service,” said EVMWD General Manager Greg Thomas. “EVMWD is proud to have her represent the district and the local community on this important advisory committee.”

In addition to her time on the EVMWD board, Burke has served in water in a variety of roles, including as the Director of Public Affairs for the Municipal Water District of Orange County (MWDOC), former Executive Director for The Center for Water Education, Metropolitan Water District of Southern California’s non-profit, and former Executive Director California Nevada Section, American Water Works Association (CA-NV-AWWA). She is a past member of the California Department of Public Health Services Title 22 Technical Advisory Committee and founder of the (CA-NV-AWWA) Water College. Burke received her bachelor’s degree from Mount St. Mary’s University, Los Angeles, in International Economics & Marketing as well as her master’s in business administration with an emphasis in Organizational Leadership.

For more information about the Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District and its services, visit evmwd.com.

EVMWD provides service to more than 159,000 water and wastewater customers in a 97-square-mile area in Western Riverside County. The District is a sub-agency of the Western Municipal Water District and a member agency of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California. Visit the EVMWD website at www.evmwd.com for additional information.