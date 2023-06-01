Gang Task Force Arrests Gang Members with Firearms and Drugs

Over the past several weeks, the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force became aware of an event being held at a local sports bar involving a motorcycle club known to engage in violent crimes. The event was held Wednesday, May 3, 2023. The motorcycle club organizing the event meets the definition of a criminal gang per the California Penal Code.

In an effort to curb any criminal activity and to ensure the safety of the citizens of the city of Murrieta, the Murrieta Police Department and members of the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force mobilized resources to provide high-visibility patrols throughout Murrieta on the evening of May 3. Over the course of the night, officers and deputies initiated several traffic stops that resulted in arrests or citations for numerous vehicle and penal code violations. As a result, the following arrests were made:

Archie Gardner, 38 years old of San Bernardino – Penal Code Section 25850(c)3 – Gang Member Carrying a Loaded Firearm MR23-2201

Brieon Russell, 41 years old of Murrieta – Health and Safety Code 11350(a) & 11377(a) – Possession of Dangerous Drugs MR23-2203

Christopher Neal, 40 years old of Norwalk – Penal Code Section 25850(c)3 – Gang Member Carrying a Loaded Firearm MR23-2204

Arrit Ball, 45 years old of Arcadia – Penal Code Section 21810 – Possession of Metal Knuckles – Penal Code Section 21310 – Possession of Dirk or Dagger – MR23-2205

Edward Trueba, 33 years old of Murrieta – Health and Safety Code 11364(a) – Possession of Drug Paraphernalia MR23-2210

Several citations for vehicle code infractions were also issued, and a third handgun was taken with charges pending. The high visibility law enforcement presence and zero tolerance for criminal violations kept the community safe for the duration of the event.

Formed in 2006, the Riverside County Regional Gang Task Force aggressively combats criminal street gangs and the negative impact they present to our communities. The Murrieta Police Department currently has one sergeant and one task force officer assigned to the Murrieta/Temecula Gang Task Force region, along with two Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies and one California Highway Patrol officer.

Anyone with information regarding this event is asked to contact Sergeant Tino Abbate at 951-461-6367.