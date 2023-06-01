The City of Temecula Unveils A New Temporary Mural Celebrating

Parents as part of the Emerging Artist Mural Program at Sam Hicks Monument Park

The City of Temecula, Community Services Department, and the Temecula Valley Museum announce a new Emerging Artist Mural in Sam Hicks Monument Park (28300 Mercedes Street).

This temporary public art piece celebrates both Mother’s Day & Father’s Day. The mural will feature a fun, cartoon portrayal of parents and children, created by artist Sarah Ozolins of Bigfoot Art Classes.

The Emerging Artist Mural Project seeks to support emerging artists by providing a space to showcase their craft. Artists paint a large-scale mural on varying topics, facilitated by Bigfoot Graphics. For Spring, we celebrate Mother’s Day & Father’s Day.

This new mural celebrates Mother’s Day (SUN, MAY 14, 2023) & Father’s Day (SUN, JUN 18, 2023). Sarah Ozolins states, “In honor of parents, I made these cute childlike characters to represent the love of parents and their children. I wanted to showcase all parents, even those who might not get as much appreciation.” This mural celebrates what parents provide to their children to help them thrive, it will be on display during the months of MAY & JUN.

The mural is now displayed in Sam Hicks Monument Park. The museum will also celebrate

Mother’s Day & Father’s Day through facts and free crafts in the museum’s Art & Education Room. All are welcome! For more information, please call 951-694-6450.