Patient Choice Awards honors Dr. Richard Uhler

Better health outcomes occur when we experience outstanding Patient/Physician relationships. Trust is built when a Physician exemplifies the core values of respectful compassionate care, clear communication, and trustworthiness.

Dr. Richard Uhler won the Platinum Level Award from Patient’s Choice Awards Southwest Riverside County. Dr. Richard Uhler’s patients overwhelmingly voting him as being their favorite Primary Care Physician providing compassionate trustworthy care. Dr. Uhler’s commitment to healthcare extends beyond the clinic to the community. His support of the community includes serving as the team physician for Murrieta Valley High School since 1997, SCEGA gymnastics since 2002 and Lindfield Christian School since 2007. Michelle Fawcett, Nurse Practitioner at Dr. Uhler’s office was also honored with a Platinum Level Award.

The following doctors received awards from Patient’s Choice Awards Southwest Riverside County survey.

Dr. Richard Uhler – Platinum – Spine and Sports Medicine Family Practice

Dr. Basant Sandhu – Gold – Neighborhood Healthcare

Dr. Christina Bailey – Gold – Rancho Family Medical Group

Dr. Walter Combs – Gold – Rancho Family Medical Group

Dr. Curtiss Combs – Gold – Temecula Valley Family Physicans

Dr. Erik Lundquist – Gold – Temecula Valley Integrative Medicine

Dr. Bridget Briggs – Gold – Holistic Integrative Women’s Health Clinic

Dr. Kevin Nguyen – Gold – Family Practice Menifee