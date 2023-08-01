Menifee’s Economic Development Team Receives Two Awards for Innovative Programming

The California Association for Local Economic Development honored the Menifee Economic Development Department for the City’s workforce development and business incentive programs.

The City of Menifee’s award-winning Economic Development team continues to gain state and national recognition from industry leaders for their innovative programs that help spark business growth and prosperity in the community. At the recent California Association for Local Economic Development (CALED) Annual Conference, the Economic Development Department received two Awards of Merit for the Menifee Workforce Development Center and the City’s Business Incentive Program.

The Menifee Workforce Development Center, hosted in partnership with Riverside County Workforce Development, is available for free to qualifying residents and provides job candidates with several services including career coaching assistance, resume writing, job search assistance, skills development, specialized recruitment events, and workshops. The center also features a state-of-the-art computer lab staffed by Riverside County Workforce Development personnel.

“Prior to the Menifee Workforce Development Center, there was no local branch of its kind in all of southwest Riverside County and residents would have to travel to outside cities to receive these services,” said Economic Development Director Gina Gonzalez. “Thinking outside the box and partnering with the County’s Workforce Development Department and developing a pilot program, the city utilized Community Development Block Grant funds to open a pilot local workforce development center at the Senior Center and Menifee Library providing vital workforce services directly on both ends of the city.”

The City’s Business Incentive Program was also recognized by CALED for its success in helping to attract Savage Chef Bar and Grill to Menifee. The Business Incentive Program was approved by the Menifee City Council in 2014 and is aimed at assisting in the acquisition of the most sought amenities, restaurants, and entertainment requested by residents and visitors. The Economic Development Department used this resource to develop a limited sales tax reimbursement agreement with Chef Dylan Soro, approved by the Menifee City Council, to bring a high-end, upscale restaurant to Menifee. Since opening in 2022, Savage Chef Bar and Grill continues to be a regional favorite and culinary success.

For more information about the City of Menifee Economic Development Department or to learn more about resources available to Menifee businesses, please visit www.menifeebusiness.com or email econdev@cityofmenifee.us.

ABOUT MENIFEE: Situated in the heart of southern Riverside County along Interstate 215, Menifee is a vibrant, new city of more than 100,000 residents who enjoy a pleasant year-round climate, abundant recreational offerings, reasonably priced housing, and convenient proximity to some of Southern California’s premier attractions and employment centers. Within its 50 square miles, Menifee’s business, retail, and entertainment outlets are starting to shape the community’s character and this growing economic base is also contributing favorably to the city’s strong financial position. Menifee’s growing family-oriented population values the city’s ongoing commitment to public safety, community events, and smart growth for the future. All of these elements are working together to support the city’s strategic vision to make Menifee one of the state’s most promising new cities