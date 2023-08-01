Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District Undergoes Regional Water Reclamation

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) continues to undergo a major wastewater treatment plant expansion of the Regional Water Reclamation Facility (RWRF). At the June 8, 2023, board meeting, the Board of Directors approved a $217 million contract for the expansion of the RWRF by 4 million gallons per day (MGD), allowing for future growth in the EVMWD service area, and meet updated State of California regulatory requirements.

“The EVMWD Board’s approval awarding a contract for the plant expansion will help the district meet the area’s increasing growth and position us for future needs,” shared EVMWD General Manager, Greg Thomas. “Our service area is only 35 percent built out, as well as state and federal regulations continue to change.”

In 2019, EVMWD completed a variety of necessary upgrades to the plant and to its distribution control system. EVMWD is now moving into the next phase of the RWRF project, with Shimmick Construction Company, Inc. from Irvine, CA heading up the expansion project.

EVMWD is committed to improving and expanding aging infrastructure to ensure reliability of services now and into the future. Key RWRF improvements include:

Addition of a new fine screen facility

Two new aeration basins

A new membrane bioreactor facility

A new ultraviolet disinfection facility

A new belt press building

Expansion of headworks

Expansion of the influent pump station

New odor control facilities

In 2021, EVMWD’s board of directors secured $129.8 million in state low-interest loan funding for the expansion of the RWRF. These funds ensure that the community’s wastewater treatment and recycled water needs are met through 2025 and beyond. The funding saves approximately $50 million dollars in interest expenses over the next 30 years that leads to direct long-term savings for ratepayers.

First constructed in 1985, the RWRF has undergone expansions in 1998 and 2003. Currently, the plant can treat 8 million gallons of wastewater per day, once plant expansion is complete it will be able to handle up to 12 million gallons per day. The plant expansion is expected to be completed in 2026.

Photo: EVMWD RWTF expansion will increase plant capacity and recycled water production at its Lake Elsinore location.

EVMWD provides service to more than 159,000 water and wastewater customers in a 97-square-mile area in Western Riverside County. The EVMWD team delivers total water management that powers the health and vibrancy of its communities so life can flourish.