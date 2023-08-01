Wildomar Announces New, First Hotel

The developers for the hotel portion of the Baxter Village project on Wildomar Trail closed escrow yesterday on the site and have secured the rights to construct Marriott TownePlace Suites in that location.

This hotel will be the first one for Wildomar, and a big win for the city.

“This is very exciting news for Wildomar,” said Mayor Joseph Morabito. “Not only did we get to announce Marriott yesterday, but it has already been announced that Sprouts will start construction soon in another part of the city; these are big names for Wildomar and we could not be happier. We anticipate this will set the pace for even more high-end names coming to town.”

American Redevelopment Solutions (ARS), based in Irvine, California, will be developing the 102room hotel, which will sit adjacent to an 84,000 square foot Kaiser Permanente medical office building currently under construction. ARS purchased the property from Strata Equity Group, a family-owned real estate investment company based in San Diego, California.

“We are excited to have secured the development rights to a Marriott Hotel in partnership with the City of Wildomar.” Ronald Darling, CEO, American Redevelopment Solutions, LLC said. “Having financed and developed several Marriott branded hotels throughout Southern California, we are keenly aware of how selective Marriott International Inc. is in the hotel site-selection process and their swift approval of the Wildomar Trail site is a testament to the City’s strong fundamentals and robust forward-looking planning and potential. We look forward to working closely with the City of Wildomar in the coming months to finalize the design details and bring this project to fruition as soon as possible.”

The Baxter Village Project is an approved, 35-acre mixed-use project that includes the hotel and medical office building and future development of 204 apartments and 67 single family homes.

About the City of Wildomar: Wildomar is located in Temecula Valley Wine Country, along Interstate 15 in Southwest Riverside County. Wildomar is a growing community with a population of just over 37,000, comfortably nestled in a valley bordered by a mountain range on the west and rolling hills to the east. For more information regarding the City of Wildomar, visit www.cityofwildomar.org