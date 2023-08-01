Temecula Valley Hospital Among Nation’s Top Performing Hospitals for Treatment of Heart Attack Patients

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), a part of Southwest Healthcare, has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2023. TVH is one of only 262 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor.

The award recognizes Temecula Valley Hospital’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard of care for heart attack patients and signifies that TVH has reached an aggressive goal of treating these patients to standard levels of care as outlined by the American College of Cardiology/American Heart Association clinical guidelines and recommendations.

To receive the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award, TVH has demonstrated sustained achievement in the Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry for two consecutive years (2021 and 2022), and performed at the highest level for specific performance measures. Full participation in the registry engages hospitals in a robust quality improvement process using data to drive improvements in adherence to guideline recommendations and overall quality of care provided to heart attack patients.

“Temecula Valley Hospital is honored to be recognized for our continued commitment to bringing outstanding cardiovascular care to the communities we serve,” said Darlene Wetton, Chief Executive Officer at TVH. “The NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award demonstrates the hard work and dedication of our emergency and cardiac care teams, in putting guideline-driven knowledge and best practices to work every day to save lives and improve the outcomes of chest pain and heart attack patients.”

“It is an honor to award Temecula Valley Hospital with the Platinum Performance Award for their valuable national leadership and dedication to meeting comprehensive performance measures in patient care,” said Michael C. Kontos, MD, FACC, chair of the NCDR Chest Pain – MI Registry Steering Subcommittee, and cardiologist at Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center. “The receipt of this award indicates that Temecula Valley Hospital remains committed to providing top quality, guideline-driven care for heart attack patients. Their success ensures patients are receiving the highest quality cardiovascular care.”

The Centers for Disease Control estimates that over 800,000 Americans suffer a heart attack each year. A heart attack occurs when a blood clot in a coronary artery partially or completely blocks blood flow to the heart muscle. Treatment guidelines include administering aspirin upon arrival and discharge, timely restoration of blood flow to the blocked artery, smoking cessation counseling and cardiac rehabilitation, among others.

Chest Pain ̶ MI Registry empowers health care provider teams to consistently treat heart attack patients according to the most current, science-based guidelines and establishes a national standard for understanding and improving the quality, safety and outcomes of care provided for patients with coronary artery disease, specifically high-risk heart attack patients.