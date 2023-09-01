U.S. News & World Report Names Temecula Valley Hospital Among Best Hospitals 2023-2024 as High Performing

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), a part of Southwest Healthcare, has been named by U.S. News & World Report to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a High Performing hospital for Heart Attack, Heart Failure, Stroke, Pneumonia and COPD. This is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

The annual Procedures & Conditions ratings are designed to assist patients and their doctors in making informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“These national rankings speak to our dedication in providing the highest quality care to our patients and families,” said Darlene Wetton, CEO, Temecula Valley Hospital. “I am proud of our incredible staff for their commitment to ensuring the best possible standards of care for our patients. Thanks to their hard work, patients can have confidence in selecting Temecula Valley Hospital as their health care provider of choice.”

U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care and patient experience.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. Hospitals that are High Performing have excelled in providing high quality care in specific procedures and/or conditions.”

About Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), part of Southwest Healthcare, brings advanced technology, innovative programs, patient-centered and family sensitive care to area residents. The hospital features 140 private patient rooms; emergency care; advanced cardiac and stroke care; orthopedics; general and surgical specialties. TVH is nationally recognized for Patient Safety designated by The Leapfrog Group as a Top Hospital in both 2017 and 2020 and has received 10 “A” Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, most recently in Spring 2023. The hospital was recently recognized by U.S. News & World Report’s Best Hospitals 2023-2024 for Heart Attack, Heart Failure and Stroke, Pneumonia and COPD, as well as the Healthgrades 2022 Cardiac Surgery Excellence Award. TVH is a DNV Certified Comprehensive Stroke Center and has received eight Women’s Choice Award Achievements as One of America’s Best Hospitals for Stroke Care and One of America’s Best Hospitals for Patient Safety. Other accolades include: the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke GOLD PLUS with Target: Stroke Honor Roll Elite and Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll, Mission Lifeline® – STEMI Receiving Center – GOLD PLUS, Mission Lifeline® – NSTEMI – GOLD, Blue Distinction® Center Designation for Quality in Knee and Hip Replacement Surgeries, The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Certification for Hip and Knee Replacement, first hospital in the state of California to achieve certification as a Gluten-Free Food Service facility, 3 Star Medicare Hospital Compare Rating, the American College of Cardiology Chest Pain Center with Primary PCI and Resuscitation Accreditation, the honor of the Inland Empire’s Top Workplaces 2017 and 2018, has been designated an Aetna Institute of Quality Cardiac Care Facility for comprehensive heart and vascular treatment-including Cardiac Medical Intervention, Cardiac Rhythm Programs and Cardiac Surgery. For more information, please visit www.SWHtemeculavalley.com.

About Southwest Healthcare

Southwest Healthcare is a comprehensive network of care with five hospitals and multiple convenient ambulatory locations serving our community. With more than 7,000 skilled and talented care providers across the region, all dedicated to the highest standards, our shared goal is to provide convenient access to a wide range of healthcare services. Learn more: www.SouthwestHealthcare.com.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives and communities. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News, Real Estate, Careers and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.