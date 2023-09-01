Ready. Set. Game! Selected as Menifee’s August Business Spotlight

The City of Menifee is thrilled to announce “Ready. Set. Game!” as the City’s August Business Spotlight, a program that is a part of the Economic Development Department’s B3 (Building Better Businesses) program.

Ready. Set. Game! Is a family-owned gaming business located in Menifee that was founded on the idea of having people gather around a table, spend time together, and play tabletop games. The owners, Tim and Avie Barron, wanted to create a space for everyone to have a place to belong. Ready. Set. Game! was created for kids and people of all ages to unplug and play tabletop games from Pokémon to board games, Magic the Gathering, Dungeons and Dragons, or maybe even a long game of Monopoly. Whatever your game of choice is, they have a place for you.

The Barron Family first became Menifee residents back in 2006 and have watched Menifee grow into what is today. From a young age, Tim has always dreamed of owning a gaming center and now he can say that fantasy has been fulfilled and is honored to have it in the City of Menifee. In November of 2022, Ready. Set. Game! celebrated its grand opening and has since expanded due to popular demand and the following they’ve created. Ready. Set. Game! has now become an official Pokémon league and offers training camps and tournaments.

Ready. Set. Game! has two main gaming lounges for all players, one of which is Star Wars-themed, and visitors even can reserve a fully equipped private game room. Not only do they sell trading cards and memorabilia, but they also have the ability to offer 3D and resin printing services for gaming accessories and miniatures as well as a snack bar. In addition to offering a unique art experience, you will find a corner in their gaming lounge that features local artist “Art by Joo” who creates abstract, pop, and custom portraits of Star Wars, Marvel, and more that have been featured at Comic-Con.

Mayor Pro Tem Karwin applauds the opportunity Ready. Set. Game! has offered the Menifee community. “Unique retailers and entertainment options are exactly what the Menifee community has been clamoring for,” said Karwin. “I am thrilled we are honoring a business that is diversifying our local amenities.”

For more information about Ready. Set. Game! please visit www.rsgmenifee.com. To view their Business Spotlight video, please visit https://youtu.be/nKJvmWUVnWg