City of Temecula’s 16th Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Competition Exhibition

View Temecula through the perspective of over 30 talented, local painters at the City of Temecula’s Ralph Love Plein Air Exhibition on display now through SUN, OCT 29, 2023, at the Temecula Valley Museum (28314 Mercedes Street). The museum is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Every year local artists are challenged to paint Old Town Temecula, Temecula Wine Country, and City of Temecula Parks over a two-week period. New to the competition is the Youth Category. Artists aged 17 and under were encouraged to participate for a chance to win a large prize basket of art supplies! The pieces remain anonymous until the end of August for judging.

Competition Awards will be announced at the public reception with live music and refreshments held at the Temecula Valley Museum on FRI, SEP 22, 2023, at 5:30 pm. Award categories include: Life in Temecula; 1st Place; 2nd Place; 3rd Place; and Best of Youth Category (art supplies basket).

A special museum event, Paint in the Park, will be held on SAT, SEP 23, 2023, at 1:00 pm. Learn the joys and frustrations of painting outside with Barbara Nelson, multi-time winner of the City of Temecula’s Annual Ralph Love Plein Air Contest. Paint along with Barb as she explains her process and teaches you a few of her tricks to paint the lovely scenery of Temecula. The class is free, and materials will be provided (ages 12+).

For additional information, please contact the Temecula Valley Museum at 951-694-6450, or visit the website at TemeculaValleyMuseum.org.