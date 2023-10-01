AI and Surveillance: A Gift That Keeps on Giving

The upcoming holiday season is a time of celebration and joy, but it can also be a time for increased crime. With more people out shopping, traveling, and attending events, they are made more vulnerable to theft, assault, and other crimes.

Surveillance can play an important role in deterring and detecting crime during the holidays. Being able to monitor your property and find actionable evidence, or even apprehend criminals in the act, can provide peace of mind and a sense of control over the situation.

One of the biggest drawbacks of surveillance in the past has been the difficulty in searching through footage. Without a clear timeframe, it was often a daunting task, wasting valuable time and energy. This could lead to doubts about the worth of surveillance.

Luckily many systems have made significant improvements since then, introducing a more efficient way to review footage called Smart Searching. Smart Searching in surveillance uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) to make it easier and faster to find relevant video footage. It enables searching for specific objects, individuals, or activities in surveillance videos, even if they are visible for only a brief moment.

Smart Search tools typically analyze video footage using AI and ML to identify patterns and objects. For example, a Smart Search tool could be used to search for all footage of a person wearing a red shirt or a car with a specific license plate number. It really is a game changer and can save you valuable time when a crime has been committed.

Now, you can enjoy the holiday season with increased confidence, knowing that if something were to happen, you can swiftly find answers like never before, faster and more efficiently.