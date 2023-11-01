Temecula Car Wash Offers Free Car Washes for Veterans on Veteran’s Day!

Temecula, California – To honor those who have served and are currently serving, Temecula Car Wash is offering free car washes on Veteran’s Day, Saturday, November 11, 2023. Temecula Car Wash would like to thank all those that have served and are currently serving in our armed forces. Free Basic Wash for active and retired military. Must show Military ID. Vehicle must be able to go through a conveyor tunnel.

Temecula Car Wash is located at 29766 Rancho California, Temecula, CA 92591

Hours: 8:00 am – 5:00 pm Everyday

Phone: (951) 694-8118

Website: www.TemeculaCarWash.com