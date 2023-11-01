Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley Christmas Tree Lane: A Candyland Wonderland

The holiday season is a time for giving, and Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley is inviting the community to embrace the enchanting spirit of the season at its Christmas Tree Lane: A Candyland Wonderland event, taking place from November 4th to December 17th at Promenade Temecula.

This year’s Christmas Tree Lane promises to be a sweet sensation, featuring a delightful array of beautifully decorated trees, each uniquely themed to captivate visitors of all ages. Some of the featured trees include “It’s a Barbie’s World Tree,” “Mrs. Claus’ Delight,” “Willy Wonka Dreams,” “Dr. Seuss’ Magical Tree,” and even a charming “Gingerbread Playhouse.”

In addition to the festive trees, there will be a variety of special activities taking place throughout the event, including a grand opening ceremony, a Temecula Chamber Mixer, a Meet The Designers event, and a final tree raffle drawing.

The highlight of the event is the raffle of the charmingly adorned trees, with all proceeds going towards supporting the families, veterans, and seniors that Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley serves. Raffle tickets can be purchased for as low as $1 each, 25 tickets for $20, or 60 tickets for $50. Purchases of 60 tickets for $50 will receive a $20 OFF ReStore Design Center coupon.

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley operates year-round to create affordable housing solutions in the region. Beyond Christmas Tree Lane, Habitat hosts various events and operates two ReStores and one Design Center in southwest Riverside County. These locations serve both as retail storefronts and programs, providing job opportunities, a place to repurpose gently used items, and reducing items that would otherwise end up in local landfills. The Design Center offers a unique resource for holiday shopping, while the ReStores provide low-cost home improvement solutions.

The community won’t want to miss this opportunity to be part of this heartwarming holiday tradition and help Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley make a difference in the lives of those in need while celebrating the magic of the season at Christmas Tree Lane: A Candyland Wonderland.

The importance of affordable housing

Affordable housing is essential to a thriving community. It allows people to live in the same community where they work, go to school, and raise their families. It also helps to reduce homelessness and poverty.

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley is a nonprofit organization that works to provide affordable housing to low-income families, veterans, and seniors. The organization builds new homes, repairs existing homes, and advocates for affordable housing policies.

The Christmas Tree Lane event is a fundraiser that helps Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley continue its important work. By attending the event or purchasing raffle tickets, you can help make a difference in the lives of those in need.

How to get involved?

There are many ways to get involved with Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley. You can volunteer your time, sponsor a tree, donate or purchase raffle tickets for the Christmas Tree Lane event.

To learn more about how to get involved, visit the Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley website or call (951)296-3362.

Conclusion

The Christmas Tree Lane: A Candyland Wonderland event is a great way to celebrate the holiday season and support a worthy cause. By attending the event or purchasing raffle tickets, you can help Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley provide affordable housing to those in need.