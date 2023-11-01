JDS Creative Academy Gives Thanks

It’s November and the start of the season of giving and thanks. In the spirit of the season, let’s plunge into the story of a local nonprofit organization that thrives on giving back and helping the community year-round.

Have you heard of JDS Creative Academy? JDS Creative Academy, established in 2014, over the last nine years, the local award-winning 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization has provided opportunities to gain creative enrichment, career advancement, higher education, self-confidence, leadership, and collaborative skills for youth, teens, and adults in all mediums of the visual, performing and digital arts world. JDSCA prides itself on its welcoming, safe, and caring family environment.

JDS Creative Academy has worked diligently to create a space for creative individuals of all abilities to learn skills to help make their dreams come true. Day in and day out, this nonprofit has pushed the boundaries, helping hundreds of people succeed and launch into creative careers in acting, designing, scriptwriting, filmmaking, video production, and/or go off to higher education opportunities.

So how does JDS Creative Academy conquer its mission and goals? In short, JDSCA offers amazing year-round programs, classes, live productions, and special events that include: DigiFest® Temecula, a Haunted Studio, Fall, and Spring classes and performances, and a Summer Camp program. It is through these classes that they have been able to build a beautiful culture of diversity and inclusivity, as well as a family culture – hence their famous hashtag, #JDSFamily. These classes and events have helped to ignite careers and change lives. They have also aided countless people by providing skills and technical training to grow, helping them create projects that gain accolades and awards beyond their wildest dreams. Speaking of awards, JDS Creative Academy received the Emerald Nonprofit Organization of the Year Award in 2021 from The Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce, as well as several Communicator, Anthem, and Telly Awards.

Moreover, the day-to-day activities at JDS Studios are making a difference and impact on the community. Their designed Title-17 program vendored with Inland Regional Center provides adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities the opportunity to learn professional, technical, and soft skills that focus on video and multimedia production. The program participants learn through JDS Studios’ professional opportunities, which include the production of the weekly local micro news show, SOI Update, and the monthly magazine TV Show, Spirit of Innovation, covering Riverside County news and information. JDSCA program participants and the JDSCA industry professional staff cross collaborate, to provide much needed news and information to our broadcasted media desert of Riverside County. Spirit of Innovation is shown on RivCo TV, Menifee, Murrieta, and Temecula local TV stations.

It’s through the producing these shows and the receiving of daily instruction from industry professionals, that JDSCA has been able to leverage this immense growth in the participants and offer a Paid Internship opportunity to ready participants as the next step in the JDSCA Video Production Job-Training Day Program. Essentially, JDS connects and partners with community businesses to place job-training participants in a paid internship to allow them to get hands-on experience in the workforce, and understand the value of earning a paycheck. This furthers them closer to reaching their goals and dreams of landing a career in the field of their choice. Due to great community partnerships, eight program participants have been placed in Paid Internship opportunities, with plans to place more next year.

In addition to the job-training program, JDS Creative Academy strives to make an impact throughout the community for all Youth, Teens, and Adults in Acting, Musical Theater, Scriptwriting, Fashion Design/Backstage Production, Photography, and Filmmaking. These classes are open to students of all ages: three to senior citizens, and are K-12 CA VAPA education approved.

JDS Creative Academy is a hub for the arts and is truly a collective of creative energy. They provide $10K a year in scholarships for higher education and extracurricular creative arts education. Ultimately, in this season of giving, it is important to share stories of organizations that are doing their best to give back, not only this time of year but always. November 28, 2023, happens to be Giving Tuesday. It’s a great day to support your local nonprofits and community by donating to your favorite nonprofit. At JDS Creative Academy, they welcome your support in many ways. Like them on social media, attend their events, and share about their services. Call today at (951) 296-6715 to enroll yourself or a loved one in a JDSCA class. The #JDSFamily is thankful for all of you and they give thanks for your support. Happy November!