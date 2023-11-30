Celebrating Community Spirit: Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce Highlights Winterfest and Small Business Season Campaign

As we approach the holiday season, the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce is thrilled to collaborate with the City of Lake Elsinore to bring the community together for a festive celebration with the annual Winterfest on December 2nd. Additionally, our Small Business Season Campaign is in full swing, aiming to support and promote local businesses throughout the holiday season and beyond.

Lake Elsinore Winterfest: A December Delight

Mark your calendars for December 2nd as Lake Elsinore transforms into a winter wonderland for the much-anticipated Winterfest. This annual event is a testament to the vibrant community spirit that thrives in our valley. The day promises a magical experience for families and friends, featuring festive decorations, a parade, live entertainment, delicious food, and a visit from the jolly man himself, Santa Claus.

The Winterfest celebration provides an opportunity for our community to come together and embrace the joy of the season. Local businesses will showcase their unique offerings, adding to the festive atmosphere and creating a perfect setting for holiday shopping. It’s not just an event; it’s a celebration of the bonds that tie our community together.

Small Business Season Campaign: Supporting Local Enterprises

In conjunction with Winterfest, the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce is proud to present the Small Business Season Campaign, a community-driven initiative aimed at promoting and supporting our local businesses. This campaign, running through the end of the year, encourages residents to prioritize shopping at neighborhood stores, dining at local restaurants, and utilizing the services provided by our community entrepreneurs.

Small businesses are the backbone of our community, and the holiday season is the perfect time to show our appreciation for their contributions. By choosing to shop locally, we not only find unique and meaningful gifts but also contribute to the prosperity of our friends and neighbors who operate these enterprises. Every purchase made at a local business is an investment in the vibrancy and sustainability of our community.

As part of the Small Business Season Campaign, the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce will collaborate with local businesses to offer exclusive promotions, discounts, and special events. By patronizing these establishments, residents not only enjoy great deals but also play an essential role in fostering a thriving local economy.

In the true spirit of community support, let’s come together this holiday season to celebrate Lake Elsinore, embrace the festivities of Winterfest, and make a conscious effort to support the Small Business Season Campaign. By doing so, we strengthen the bonds that make our community special and ensure a prosperous future for the businesses that enrich our lives every day. Join us in making this holiday season a memorable one for Lake Elsinore, where the warmth of community spirit shines brightest.