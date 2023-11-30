Supporting Our Great Community

I suspect you are all aware by now of what’s happening in just a few weeks. That’s right, Christmas, a time to celebrate birth, relax in the company and/or memory of loved ones, and probably eat too much after swearing we would never do that again after Thanksgiving. Oh, and we’ll likely exchange gifts with family and friends, probably spending more than we should and ensuring an austere start to the New Year. Some things never change – holiday traditions.

Gifting people fall into two main categories, I think. If you’re like my wife and daughter, you already have perfect gifts picked out. They will be amazing, exactly what the giftee needs or wants, perfectly wrapped, and greatly appreciated. In fact, if you’re like my daughter, you couldn’t contain your excitement over how perfect your selection was, have already spilled the beans on at least one of your gifts, and given it to the giftee. However, if you’re more like my son and myself, you have no clue what to get aside from a few random and fleeting thoughts, where to get it, or when. You probably know people who have opened a day-glo birds’ nest from the nearest Dollar Tree, lovingly Scotch-taped in yesterday’s newspaper. Yeah, that’s from Santa! You’re very welcome.

Well, I’m here today to help you salvage your gifting reputation and your holiday cheer with gifts that will be celebrated year-round. And it’s so simple I’m surprised I didn’t think of it myself. But again, I’m clueless. The solution is right in front of you. You’re no doubt reading this in The Valley Business Journal, which is jam packed with wonderful ideas from local businesses to help smooth your path. That’s two great benefits in one place – help yourself and support a local business. Win/win!

For example, Annette over at VIP Florists is celebrating 20 years in business. Flowers or a nice plant are always a much-appreciated gift. Turn the page – Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria just celebrated six years in business and from personal experience, I know that anybody on your list will rejoice in a gift certificate to fine dining there. He usually has a buy four, get one free deal on gift cards so treat your friends, treat yourself. Maybe your people would prefer tossing steel at The Mad Axer. Great place for a holiday party and with 25% off and plentiful gift certificates, this could provide a brand new and exciting experience for somebody in your life.

How about a trip to the movies? Temeku Cinemas has 30% off their gift cards just in time for the holidays. Got a talented youngster at your house? Introduce them to JDS Creative Academy. Habitat for Humanity’s Christmas Tree Lane at the Promenade makes a fun and festive outing for a mere $1. Oak Grove Center is having a Christmas Concert at the Oaks which is sure to please. Looking a little more upscale? Imagine the sparkle in your special somebody’s eyes when they see that new Corvette or Cadillac gift wrapped in the driveway. Becky Young over at Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac can make sure the bow matches the upholstery.

This Journal is chock-full of great and creative gift ideas, including some that may not be real ‘gifty’ but might be much needed and appreciated. Got a car that could use some work? Adam over at A&M Automotive can have it back on the road in no time at all. Need some estate planning, professional help with your taxes, insurance, health care, alcohol or drug treatment, or a good attorney? Yeah, not your standard kind of gift but if you need those kinds of services, why not hook somebody up with a trusted local source?

Well, you get my drift. You can keep ordering stuff on-line supporting businesses that have nothing to do with our community, or you can pick up what you can from a local business that pays local taxes and will help fund your kid’s baseball team. The economy’s a little tight this year and everybody could use a little help from their friends. Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays, and have a fabulous New Year.