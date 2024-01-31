Feeling Alone Trying to Run Your Business? There Are Lots of Helpful Resources!

Starting and running a business can be a scary, but fulfilling, adventure! Many business owners feel alone in their challenge to operate and expand their business, but you don’t have to! We have many business resources in this valley just waiting for you!

Your City’s Economic Development Department – Cities, especially in our beautiful valley, often staff business experts in the Economic Development Department who have knowledge on how to start a business and endless connections to help you thrive and grow. Contact your local City Hall to see if you can speak to someone there for advice and access to resources.

Local Chamber of Commerce – Your local Chamber is the best way to connect with other business owners and necessary resources that can help your business. Chambers also stay current with and provide information about pertinent legislation that may affect your business. It is also a great resource for you to network and meet your next client! Not only do people tend to check with a Chamber for a good referral, but the members often become an excellent referral source as well! Our local chambers in this valley do a great job of creating a sense of community which is extremely beneficial to small business owners.

Industry Associations– Your particular industry may have associations specific to the line of work you are in and the customers you serve. Make sure you are familiar with any associations that cater specifically to your type of business. These associations will often provide networking opportunities, access to resources, professional development opportunities and so much more for your business.

Small Business Administration (SBA) – The local SBA has many low-cost and no-cost resources that can help your business. The SBA office that serves the Temecula Valley is located in Santa Ana. (https://www.sba.gov/district/orange-county-inland-empire).

SCORE Inland Empire – SCORE business mentors can help you start, grow, or transition your business. There is no cost for the mentorship, which will provide confidential business advice from experts – locally or across the nation. They also offer interactive workshops and a vast online library of templates, tools and resources. (https://www.score.org/inlandempire)

Small Business Development Center – The Orange County Inland Empire Small Business Development Center offers business consulting, training, and online courses to entrepreneurs and business owners throughout the Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties at no cost. This is possible because they are partially funded by the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) as well as other private sector funds. (https://ociesmallbusiness.org/)

Economic Development Coalition (EDC) – The EDC helps to unite public and private stakeholders to leverage the region’s competitive advantage, attracting business, and supporting a high-quality of life. Being part of our local EDC can give your business the advantage of helping to shape the future of this region for better business opportunities and a higher quality of life. (https://www.edcswca.com/)