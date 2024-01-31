Michelle’s Place Celebrates Kim Gerrish – 20 Years as Executive Director

Michelle’s Place would like to announce a celebration on February 2nd to honor Kim Gerrish.

Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center is honored to celebrate Kim Gerrish, Executive Director, recognizing her two decades of unwavering dedication and outstanding leadership of the Michelle’s Place Vision and within our community. Please join us to celebrate her strength, tenacity, and steadfast commitment, on February 2nd, from 12-3 for an Open House style celebration, at Michelle’s Place – Located at 41669 Winchester Rd Suite 101, Temecula CA 92590.

About Kim Gerrish – Executive Director Born and raised in San Diego, Kim graduated from San Diego State University with a bachelor’s in journalism and a minor in marketing. She moved to Temecula in 2000, where she raised her three daughters and spends her days building and executing the framework that is Michelle’s Place today. She is excited to be welcoming her first grand baby this year and when not out promoting and advocating for Michelle’s Place, she enjoys time with her husband Brian, their fur baby Hank, reading and all things out-doors!

Bill and Marilyn Watson, Founders and Michelle’s parents shared “It is hard to believe it has been 20 years since Kim came into our lives. When she came through the door, to interview for the position, we immediately knew we had found the right person and that she would take on Michelle’s vision as her own. She is the face of Michelle’s Place, and her outstanding leadership is evident in everything that she does, and within our community. She embodies the value of listening, taking on challenges, finding solutions and the importance of teamwork. We are so grateful for Kim and her commitment to Honoring Michelle!”

Jan Geller, Executive Board President shared “It has been an honor and pleasure to watch as Kim has grown into the leadership role of Executive Director for Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center. I admire Kim not just because of what a great person Kim is but also because of the positive energy she radiates. Kim is loyal to her values and ethics, impacting all the people we serve at Michelle’s Place and all that know and love her.”

About Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center:

Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the only All-Cancer resource center in the Counties of San Bernadino, Riverside, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, the organization expanded in 2018 to serve individuals and families with a diagnosis of any kind of cancer. Michelle’s Place currently serves about 2,300 cancer patients with more than 14,000 free resources annually. All programs and services are free to the community.