Pala Partnership With TRTS

With the intention of increasing their teens’ independence in the safest way possible, the Pala Housing Resource Center announced its partnership with Teen Road to Safety – Temecula Driving School.

The Pala Housing Resource Center has a Youth Development Program uniquely designed to support and improve the self-sufficiency, health, and well-being of their teens: offering tutoring, culinary courses, mental health resources, life-skills classes, and so much more.

Per their site: “This is a community-based project to include all interested youth. Native American Communities Tribal Housing Departments are expanding to offer more services in Indian Country. It is not just housing anymore, it is hope, healing, healthy homes, and investing in our youth. Our goal is to engage and focus on youth to prepare and assist with becoming adults and avoid being homeless. Our target is all youth within our community; Tribal Members, Descendants, and community youth members. Our project and activities will not focus on these classifications, but rather bring together all the youth who would like to participate.”

With an understanding of how their students learn best, the Pala Housing Resource Center is working in conjunction with Teen Road to Safety to create an interactive and expanded Driver’s Education Program.

Online Driver’s Ed classes will be taken in an in-person classroom setting hosted by the Housing Resource Center so the Youth Development/Service Coordinator will be able to help students progress through the program in a timely manner.

In addition, the Housing Resource Center will host monthly presentations focusing on teen safety and safe teen driving.

Distracted driving, speed management, DUI, peer pressure, and the neurology of the teenaged brain are all topics that Teen Road to Safety covers regularly.

Guest speakers such as local law enforcement, The AJ Project (which seeks to eradicate street racing), and others are slated to present over the months to come.

As the students complete their Driver’s Ed and receive their permits, TRTS will begin Behind-the-Wheel instruction, taught by retired law enforcement officers. Once again, the Housing Resource Center will be the hub as students are picked up and dropped off at that familiar location.

Finally, once the students have completed the BTW instruction and obtained their Driver’s License, Pala has committed to helping them attend the TRTS Advanced Training: an all-day closed-course collision avoidance training that focuses on next-level defensive driving skills.

By fostering connections between peers, within the Tribe, out to the community, and between the teens and law enforcement, the Pala Housing Resource Center is truly changing lives with this brilliant pilot program uniquely designed with their young people in mind.

If your group is interested in a similar program, please contact Teen Road to Safety – Temecula for more information.

Teen Road to Safety – Temecula is proud to offer complete concierge service: online Driver’s Education, one-on-one behind-the-wheel instruction packages of 6 to 20 hours with expert law enforcement officers as instructors, and Advanced Training hosted once a month in South Orange County. Behind the wheel teen safety is our passion and purpose, and we will gladly hold your hand every step of the way.

For more information and pricing:

Visit: www.teenroadtosafety.com or https://www.facebook.com/trtstemecula

Email: temecula@teenroadtosafety.com

Call: 855-81-DRIVE

Voice or text: 951-516-1452