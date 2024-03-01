Buffalo Wild Wings Will Host March Madness

Buffalo Wild Wings Temecula and Murrieta restaurants are locally owned and operated. The Temecula restaurant opened its doors in 2020 and the Murrieta restaurant has been open since 2007. Both restaurant locations will be hosting March Madness!

March Madness is the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) Men’s and Women’s Basketball tournaments which start mid-March and go into early April. The tagline for Buffalo Wild Wings is ‘Wings, Beer, Sports’ so it’s important that we deliver on those three things. As a local sports bar, we ensure you get to watch your favorite sports! You can catch all types of sports games at our restaurants throughout the year but during the month of March we become the official sports bar of March Madness. This means we will show all the NCAA games, with the sound on! The first-round game will be March 21st and the second-round game will be March 25th, you won’t want to miss these. We also have incredible offers happening at the same time.

Any dine-in or take out guests who attach their loyalty number to a check/receipt during a March Madness game that goes into overtime will win 6 free boneless wings on a future dine-in visit! For your loyalty number and to score exclusive weekly offers, simply sign up for Blazin’ Rewards by visiting BuffaloWildWings.com/Rewards.

Whether you are in the mood for wings or something else, we have a menu item for you. We are offering lunch specials that start at just $12, Monday – Friday from 11am – 2pm, Happy Hour Monday through Friday 3pm – 6pm with delicious menu items ranging from $3-$6, and our newest Happy Hour called Bdubs After Dark. This exciting new Happy Hour is available every day from 9pm to close, featuring food and drink deals starting at just $4.

We can’t wait to serve you!

For more info visit BuffaloWildWings.com and follow us on Instagram, @bwwmurrieta and @bwwtemecula.