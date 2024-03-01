Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce to Host 1st Annual Salute to the Elected Event on Flag Day

Lake Elsinore, CA – Mark your calendars for June 14th, 2024, as the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce (LEVCC) gears up to host its highly anticipated 1st Annual Salute to the Elected event, coinciding with Flag Day. This upcoming celebration promises to be a landmark occasion, marking the Chamber’s commitment to recognizing and expressing gratitude to the elected officials serving Southwest Riverside County for their dedicated service and contributions to the local communities.

Set against the scenic backdrop of Lake Elsinore, the event will take place at 32250 Mission Trail, Lake Elsinore, starting at 6:00 pm. Attendees are encouraged to dress in business formal attire to honor the significance of the occasion. With a diverse guest list including prominent local business leaders, activists, and a multitude of elected officials, the event is poised to be the premier networking opportunity of the year.

Individual tickets will be available for $150.00, while reserved tables of eight can be purchased for $2000.00, with all proceeds supporting the LEVCC’s fundraising efforts benefiting the community.

“We are excited to announce our 1st Annual Salute to the Elected event, coinciding with Flag Day, as a momentous occasion to honor our elected representatives,” states Kim Joseph Cousins, President/CEO of the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce. “This event will serve as a platform to showcase the collaborative spirit and dedication that define Southwest Riverside County.”

Businesses interested in sponsoring the event are invited to explore various sponsorship packages, offering benefits such as event recognition, tickets, and more. Those wishing to contribute to this landmark event are encouraged to contact (951) 245-8848 for further details.

As the evening unfolds, attendees will engage in meaningful conversations, celebrate collective achievements, and reaffirm their commitment to advancing economic prosperity and community development across Southwest Riverside County. The Salute to the Elected event will not only honor the elected officials but also underscore the enduring spirit of collaboration and civic engagement within the region.

With its inaugural edition last year, the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce has set the stage to make the Salute to the Elected event an annual tradition, affirming its position as a guiding light in community leadership and advocacy. Through this event, the Chamber seeks to cultivate a lively and inclusive community for future generations.