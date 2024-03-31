Local Law Enforcement Agencies Seek to Educate Teens on the Importance of Safe Driving

With dangerous, impaired, and distracted driving on the rise – and an unfortunate increase in collisions and fatalities to match – local law enforcement agencies seek to balance the scales with safe driving programs targeting teens.

Murrieta Valley Unified School District, in conjunction with Murrieta PD, Murrieta Fire, and other local agencies, is proud to reintroduce the “Every 15 Minutes” program to their high school campuses. Slated for just before prom, “Every 15 Minutes” is a two-day program focusing on high school Sophomores, Juniors and Seniors, which challenges them to think about driving while drunk, personal safety, and the responsibility of making mature decisions. Featuring a re-enactment of a fatal car accident, it focuses on the impact the teens’ decisions would have on family and friends. A huge undertaking, the program will be hosted at Murrieta Mesa this year, and rotate to Vista and Murrieta Valley in the subsequent years.

Campuses not hosting “Every 15 Minutes” will be given an alternate, less interactive presentation addressing the same issues. Spearheaded by Murrieta Mesa SRO, Officer Jen Metoyer, the presentation highlights her personal experiences as a motor officer responding to fatalities over the years, including an in-depth look at a case study of a local youth who crashed while under the influence and killed another driver.

Said Metoyer, “I find that my personal experiences resonate with the kids on a significant level. When they hear how these incidents affected me, Captain Phil Gomez who was on patrol at the time, and the families involved, it really hits home.”

With Freshmen being excused, and the program on a three year rotation, all students will have the opportunity to participate over the course of their high school career.

Those not in MVUSD are encouraged to attend the Smart Start Program or similar. Hosted by Temecula CHP, Smart Start is a free class aimed at helping soon to be teenages drivers and parents/guardians become more aware of the responsibilities that accompany the privilege of being a licensed California driver. Smart Start highlights statistics such as the increased risk of collision associated with various activities: eating (2X), grooming (3X), reading (4X), reaching (9X), and texting (23X). In addition, the class features real stories of people and families impacted by distracted or dangerous driving.

These sobering conversations have proven to reduce the risk-taking behavior of teens, and many insurance companies offer a discount to “graduates” of the course. Although Officer Mike Lassig hosted the course most recently a the Temecula City Hall in March, interested parents and school administrators are encouraged to reach out to him to schedule a presentation on any campus in the Temecula Valley or surrounding areas: mlassig@chp.ca.gov or 951-466-4300. Several School Districts in adjoining counties require attendance in order for students to receive their parking pass, an added incentive which seems to increase participation even more.

