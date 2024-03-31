Building Your Business with Relationships

An Emotional Intelligence test will reveal how your emotions affect the way you relate to those around you. One study area is “interpersonal relationships.” This score indicates how well you develop and maintain relationships. A higher score is valuable when working with management staff, company executives, and employees. You want to be known as level headed and not reaction-based person who owns their emotions and properly uses them. Having the ability to share your thoughts and concerns is important to an honest relationship. This will build successful teams within a company.

In the context of the customer, strong interpersonal relationship skills will create loyalty and repeat business. For example, when finding a good mechanic who not only fixes the car but is trusted to offer good advice is one who will see their customers return again and again. A restaurant establishment that recognizes and acknowledges its repeat customers will have employees who are in the habit of using good interpersonal skills.

Traits of a well-balanced interpersonal relationship will include a sense that the customer is well cared about. Asking sincere questions is a start; how is your day going today, how can I be of help to you or how have you been enjoying a product or service? This interaction opens communication that builds relationships. Balanced relationships will be evident when your customer enjoys not only buying but working with you. It’s not just spending money and leaving. They enjoy the experience and will come back.

To grow your ability to build interpersonal relationship skills here are three suggested steps.

1). Observe your behavior. How do I express myself when first meeting a customer? Do I listen and respond appropriately? Do I share all the information and give complete answers to their questions including, this product may not be right for you?

2). Judge your impact. How is your behavior impacting the customer? Do they feel welcome and valued by you?

3). Change actions. If necessary, think about how you can approach an encounter with a customer differently. What did you do to encourage them to buy the product but also want to come back and ask for you?

Small changes in emotional intelligence for you and your employees can take your business to a new level and make it the place that consumers will visit first.

Ted Saul is a business coach and writer that assists with Business Plans, Project Management and Career Management. He is also a contributor to the book, “Becoming Unshakeable, The Power of Emotional Intelligence”. Ted can be reached on LinkedIn or by emailing TedSaulbiz@gmail.com.