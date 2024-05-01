Honoring Excellence: Lake Elsinore Community Foundation 

Nestled within the captivating landscape of Lake Elsinore is a community thriving not only on its natural beauty but also on the boundless potential of its young inhabitants. At the heart of this dynamic locale lies the Lake Elsinore Community Foundation, a steadfast pillar of encouragement and acknowledgment for the forward-thinking minds shaping tomorrow.

Established as a 501(c)3 organization, the Foundation has stood as an integral part of the Lake Elsinore Valley Chamber of Commerce’s endeavors for over three decades. Among its flagship initiatives stands the Student of the Month and Student of the Year Program, an enduring emblem of its mission since its inception 32 years ago.

Beginning its journey in 1996, the program now enters its 28th season in 2023/24 with an unwavering dedication to honoring the remarkable achievements of high school seniors bound for college or trade school within the Lake Elsinore Unified School District (LEUSD).

Each month, the Foundation casts a spotlight on the exceptional endeavors of eight students hailing from various LEUSD institutions such as Elsinore High School, Temescal Canyon High School, Lakeside High School, Ortega High School, and Keith McCarthy Academy. These institutions serve as nurturing grounds for talent and ambition, fostering the dreams of their students.

As the academic year approaches its conclusion, excitement builds as each monthly Student of the Month competes for a coveted scholarship against peers from their respective campuses. From this pool of dedicated individuals, eight outstanding Students of the Year emerge, their achievements gleaming brightly as they are honored with Scholarship Awards.

What distinguishes this program is its broad reach. The Lake Elsinore Unified School District encompasses not only the city of Lake Elsinore but also neighboring communities such as Canyon Lake and Wildomar, along with unincorporated areas including Horsethief Canyon, Lakeland Village, and Meadowbrook. With over 21,000 students enrolled, the Foundation’s impact resonates far and wide, touching the lives of numerous individuals and families.

Yet, at its core, the essence of the Lake Elsinore Community Foundation lies in its steadfast commitment to nurturing talent, fostering excellence, and empowering the next generation of leaders. Through tireless dedication and unwavering support, it remains a beacon of hope and inspiration, guiding the way towards a brighter future for all.

If you’re interested in offering your support, contributions to the Lake Elsi-nore Community Foundation are eligible for tax deductions.