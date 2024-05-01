Linda Wunderlich Honored with Award

Linda Wunderlich is a highly accomplished and dedicated individual with over 25 years of experience at The Valley Business Journal, where she served as Owner, Publisher and CEO. During her tenure, she established the publication as a leading source of news and information for residents of the Temecula/Murrieta area, reaching an impressive readership of over 60,000 individuals.

Linda’s commitment to the community is evident in her extensive involvement in various boards and committees. She has served on the Temecula Noon Rotary for 22 years, providing valuable insights and support to the organization. Linda was also elected to serve two terms on the Temecula Valley Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, where she helped shape key business initiatives. Additionally, Linda is a former Board member of the K-9 Support Teams, a founding member of the Women’s Peer Connection, and a past member of the Economic Development Coalition Marketing Committee.

Linda’s contributions to the community have been recognized with numerous awards, including the 28th Senatorial District’s 2018 Small Business of the Year and the 2017 President’s Lifetime Achievement Award by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). She was also named the State of California Winner for ‘Journalist of the Year’ by the U.S. Small Business Administration, highlighting her exceptional storytelling skills and journalistic integrity. Linda has received multiple accolades for her business acumen, including the City of Temecula Special Achievement Award and the Murrieta/Wildomar Valley Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year Winner (2000, 2003, 2007, 2013). In addition, she was the recipient of the Economic Development Coalition “Partner of Southwest California” Award.

Linda is a role model in the business community for her unwavering commitment to excellence, philanthropy, and community involvement. Her drive to support local businesses and nonprofits has had an immeasurable impact on the region, and she continues to be a valued resource to many. Linda’s two adult children, Tara and Dane, are also successful entrepreneurs and actively involved in supporting the community, a testament to their mother’s influence and leadership.