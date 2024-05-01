Emerald: The May Birthstone with a Rich History

Emerald is not only the May birthstone, but it is also a diamond shape! This green gemstone was first discovered in ancient Egypt in 330 BC. After its discovery, Cleopatra was famous for always being adorned in the deep green color of emeralds. Today, most emeralds are mined from Columbia, but they also come from Brazil, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Russia, Australia, Zambia, and the United States. Emeralds are a 7.5-8 on the Mohs Hardness Scale, meaning they are more durable than other stones but are still a fragile stone. Because of this, we recommend that emeralds be worn for mostly special occasions or date nights. Emeralds are naturally formed in long crystals, which makes cutting them into the rectangle shape of an emerald cut the easiest option. Cutting off the corners is done to make the stone less susceptible to breakage.

The diamond-shaped emerald was named after the gemstone sometime between 1500 and 1900. It was created to mimic the ideal cut for the gemstone emerald, which is an elongated rectangle with its corners cut off. This cut is absolutely wonderful at showcasing the natural beauty of the diamonds. However, the large open “table” (top) of the stone allows for a clear view to any inclusions in the diamond. Due to this ability to see more inclusions, we recommend when purchasing an emerald shaped diamond to go up in clarity if you like the “eye-clean” look of no inclusions.

We have a wonderful selection of both Emerald gemstones and emerald-cut diamonds in store for you to find the perfect gift for your May birthdays.