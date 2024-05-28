Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital and Inland Valley Hospital Earns An ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group

New Grade for spring 2024 is a national recognition for patient safety

SW Riverside County, CA, May 1, 2024 – Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital and Inland Valley Hospital earned an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog. Leapfrog assigns an “A,” “B,” “C,” “D” or “F” grade to general hospitals across the country based on over 30 measures of errors, accidents, injuries, and infections as well as the systems hospitals have in place to prevent them.

“This ‘A’ grade is a reflection on all the hard work and dedication in which our entire team has contributed to the highest quality of safety measures for our patients and their families,” stated Jared Giles, CEO of SWH Rancho Springs Hospital and Inland Valley Hospital.

“Everyone who works at Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital and Inland Valley Hospital should be proud of this ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade,” said Leah Binder, president, and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “It takes complete dedication of at every level, and an ironclad commitment to putting patients first. I thank SWH Rancho Springs and Inland Valley, its leadership, clinicians, staff, and volunteers for caring so deeply for its patients and their safety.”

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is the only hospital ratings program focused exclusively on preventable medical errors, infections and injuries that kill more than 500 patients a day nationally. The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade is peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public. Grades are updated twice annually, in the fall and spring.