Temecula Valley Hospital Honored with National Service Excellence Award for Commitment to Exceptional Patient Care

Temecula Valley Hospital (TVH), a cornerstone of healthcare in the community, is thrilled to announce having earned the esteemed Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS) 2023 Service Excellence Award. This national recognition, presented annually by UHS President and CEO Marc D. Miller, celebrates TVH’s dedication to delivering unparalleled patient care and service quality.

At the heart of this accolade lies the powerful testimony of Steffani Natter, whose remarkable journey of survival after a life-threatening cardiac arrest underscores the profound impact of teamwork and compassion in healthcare. Steffani’s story, a key component of TVH’s award submission, highlights the crucial role of collaboration in patient care. Through the swift actions of first responders, the exceptional care provided by TVH’s medical team, and the support of her “framily” (friends and family), Steffani’s experience exemplifies the ethos of teamwork and compassion that defines TVH’s approach to healthcare.

“Earning the UHS 2023 Service Excellence Award is a testament to the dedication and commitment of every member of the TVH family,” remarked Marc D. Miller, President and CEO of UHS. “Their tireless efforts have not only elevated patient care standards but have also left an indelible mark on the community.”

TVH’s commitment to excellence extends far beyond this singular recognition, as evidenced by its consistently high Patient Satisfaction scores, stellar online star ratings, and numerous clinical service line designations. The hospital’s accolades, such as its 11 “A” Hospital Safety Grades from the Leapfrog Group and recognition from U.S. News and World Report as a High Performing Hospital, alongside the multitude of testimonials from patients and families, further highlight its commitment to service excellence.

Darlene Wetton, CEO of TVH, recently promoted to Southwest Healthcare Group VP, California Region, expressed immense pride in TVH’s achievements, stating, “Every day, at every patient encounter, our team exemplifies the highest standards of quality and dedication. This award is a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence.”

The award ceremony, held amid a special outdoor celebration, showcased TVH’s pivotal role as a cornerstone in the community. Local dignitaries, alongside members of law enforcement, emergency medical services, and TVH employees, all gathered to honor TVH’s contributions to the health and well-being of its loyal community members.

As TVH continues its mission to provide exceptional care and support to its community, the Service Excellence Award serves as a beacon of recognition for the hospital’s commitment to excellence in healthcare.

“I have a whole new appreciation of the medical system that saved my wife.”

Steffani Natter doesn’t remember much of September 15, but she knows it was the day that “framily,” first responders and medical professionals came together to save her life.

“Framily” is how Steff and her husband Dylan talk about their friends and family because, to them, they are one and the same. Steff, 38, was on the phone with her close friend Jill, an ER nurse, when suddenly Steff became non-responsive. Jill knew right away something was wrong and called Dylan.

Luckily, Dylan was working from home and rushed to Steff, who had suffered cardiac arrest. He called 911 and dispatch instructed him on how to perform CPR.

Paramedics arrived and rushed Steff to Temecula Valley Hospital. “I am so grateful that the hospital was so close to us and that she was able to get immediate attention,” Dylan says.

Even with the shock of the emergency, Dylan noted how quickly the ER team worked. They successfully stabilized Steff after her heart stopped a second time, and later placed her in an induced coma before transferring her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). “I was in awe by what seemed to me like organized chaos. They enacted the Chain of Survival so efficiently. It was as perfect as it could have been. Everything and everyone came together and took her through that journey back to life.”

In the ICU, Dylan met “a small army of nurses and doctors” simultaneously caring for Steff, who remained critically ill. Her heart stopped once in the ICU, and she spent five days on full life support. But things improved, and she moved from the ICU on the eighth day of her treatment. She walked out of the hospital two days later, after doctors had implanted a defibrillator that could deliver an electric shock if her heart stopped again.

Continue reading Steffani’s story at: swhtemeculavalley.com/about/blog/united-er-effort-saves-com

Watch Steffani Natter’s powerful story: SWHtemeculavalley.com/SteffsStory

PHOTO: (L to R) Edward Sim, President, Acute Care Division, Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS);

Darlene Wetton, Group Vice President, California, Southwest Healthcare; Marc D. Miller, President and CEO of Universal Health Services, Inc. (UHS).