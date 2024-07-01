Big Fogg: The World Leader for Misting, Cooling and Heating Rentals (Misting Fans, Misting Systems, Heating and Heating Benches)

No matter where the event is located or how hot or cold the temperature, Big Fogg has a solution to provide comfort in any weather. Big Fogg’s resume includes servicing with misting fans and heating benches hundreds of college and NFL games, the Olympics, the X-Games, MLB All Star Games, the World Series, the World Cup, and the Special Olympics. In addition, Big Fogg products have been used at the Republican and Democratic National Convention, Coachella, Woodstock, Brad Paisley, Bush and Lynyrd Skynyrd concerts.

Headquartered in the Temecula Valley, Big Fogg is the first and only local company to be selected by the NFL to provide misting fans for use on the Super Bowl sidelines. With its stellar reputation and commitment to excellence, Big Fogg has repeatedly provided equipment at 13 Super Bowls and counting.

But Big Fogg’s powerful impact goes beyond keeping players cool at one of the most watched annual sporting events in the world.

The Big Fogg team has become well known for using creativity and ingenuity when tackling the most challenging misting projects. Leveraging decades of experience, Big Fogg has never shied away from unusual requests or difficult projects. Instead, the company has relied on its 25-year reputation, engineering expertise and creative thinking to solve perplexing misting challenges. A few projects that required uniquely engineered solutions include:

iHeart Radio Music Festival Misting Wall

iHeart Radio needed a misting wall at its music festival in Las Vegas, at an outdoor venue without electricity or plumbing. No other company wanted to take on the project, but Big Fogg was up for the challenge. The team designed and created a wall with floral décor and six large holes for misting fans to provide festival goers relief from the sweltering heat.

Comic-Con Overhead Misters

Comic-Con is the ultimate comic book and popular art convention. One year the event organizers wanted overhead misters, but they needed the misters to be disguised so attendees would not see them. With a carefully designed façade, Big Fogg provided cooling that was aesthetically pleasing to the eye.

Misting Trailers for Netflix Movie Rebel Moon

Often, on various movie sets, portable self-contained high-pressure mobile misting systems are needed to keep actors and other personnel cool. For Rebel Moon, they required a Big Fogg Misting Trailer. The tricky part was training their staff to use and operate the misting system.

Typically, these systems are custom built on 8-foot heavy duty single trailers that are easy to transport. The misting fans are attached to the trailer and can be easily taken off and moved to various locations on or off the set.

Budweiser Inflatables at the World Cup

A high-pressure misting fan in an inflatable was unchartered territory before Big Fogg made it happen for Budweiser at the World Cup. Prior to that, no other company had put misting fans inside an inflatable structure. Big Fogg was able to design a 25×25 ft. inflatable and carefully include a misting fan. Budweiser was impressed and continues to be a client today.

Since 2000, Big Fogg, Inc. has designed, engineered, assembled, and installed a variety of high-pressure misting systems as well as cooling fans for commercial, industrial misting, and collegiate and professional sporting events. Big Fogg is also a premier rental company, with customers renting high-quality misting fans, misting tents, misting trailers, inflatable misters and custom-built misting walls.

Call Big Fogg at 951-587-2460 to book comfort at your next event, party or gathering.