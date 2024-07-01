EVMWD’s Commitment to Ensuring Clean and Reliable Water Services

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District (EVMWD) prioritizes delivering clean, reliable water services to our community. Our dedicated staff works tirelessly to ensure safe, high-quality water.

Water is essential for drinking, cooking, cleaning, and sanitation. Our skilled professionals at EVMWD steward this vital resource through rigorous testing, state-of-the-art technology, and proactive infrastructure maintenance. We aim to exceed the highest standards in water quality and service reliability.

We’re excited to announce the upcoming release of our annual Consumer Confidence Report (CCR), available on July 1, 2024. This comprehensive document details our extensive processes to ensure the highest water quality. The CCR provides information on water sources, treatment processes and continuous water quality monitoring results.

The report showcases our transparency and commitment to informing the community about the water you use daily. It reflects our efforts to maintain and improve our water systems, ensuring they meet stringent health and safety standards.

We encourage customers to review the CCR to understand how EVMWD protects and manages our water resources. Your confidence in our service is paramount.

Visit www.evmwd.com/CCR to access the full Consumer Confidence Report. Together, we can ensure a sustainable and reliable future for our community.