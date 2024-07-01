Gemstones in Red, White, and Blue: The Best Everyday Jewelry

Red, white, and blue. Not only the colors of our beautiful United States flag, but also the colors of gemstones suitable for everyday wear! We only recommend a small selection of stones for everyday wear because our lives are full of fun activities and chores which can all put our jewelry at risk.

Red refers to ruby, which is made of a variety of the mineral corundum. This is one of the same minerals that makes up sapphires, meaning that they are a very similar stone. This gemstone varies in color from a deep pink to a dark red. Ruby ranks at a 9 on the Moh’s Hardness Scale, meaning that it is very resistant to chipping or breaking. This stone is also the birthstone of July.

White is for diamonds of course. Diamonds are the hardest and strongest gemstone, ranking a 10 on the Moh’s hardness Scale. Diamonds are made of 100% carbon, and are created around 125 miles below the surface of the Earth. They then get brought closer to the surface by volcanic eruptions, making them accessible to be mined. These beautiful stones are the staple of jewelry that is perfect for everyday wear or special occasion events due to its durability.

Blue stands for sapphires. This gemstone is most known for its beautiful blue color, but it can come in all colors, except red! Once a sapphire is red, it’s considered a ruby due to the change in chemical composition. Sapphires are a 9 on the Moh’s hardness scale, meaning they hold up really well to daily wear and tear.

Do you need a red, white, or blue stone ro celebrate this year’s 4th of July?