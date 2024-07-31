The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber Announces 2024 Awards Celebration Nominees

Embracing the theme “Oasis of Excellence,” this esteemed event celebrates and honors outstanding businesses, individuals, and volunteers who have made significant contributions to the community, demonstrated exceptional leadership, and exhibited a steadfast commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

The nominees were thoughtfully selected by their peers and community members, reflecting the profound impact they have had on the region through their remarkable dedication and achievements.

The highly anticipated Annual Awards Celebration evening event will take place at the luxurious Murrieta Hot Springs Resort on Saturday, September 14th. Attendees can look forward to a memorable evening filled with camaraderie, inspiration, and heartfelt recognition of these exceptional individuals and businesses.

“We are truly elated to present this year’s outstanding nominees for the Annual Awards Celebration. Their exceptional contributions to our community have created a true Oasis of Excellence, inspiring us all to strive for greatness,” said Patrick Ellis, President/CEO of the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce.

For further information and to purchase tickets for the 2024 Annual Awards Celebration, please visit the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce website at https://bit.ly/MWCAwards2024

And the Nominees are…

* Nominated but does not meet the eligibility requirements or has won within the past two years

Small Business of the Year Nominees

Abide Home Shoppe*

ACA Janitorial Services

Apex Plumbing

Avatar Website Design

Bella’s Cleaners*

Brothers Junk Removal*

Bundy Canyon Super Storage

Compass HR

Coworking Connection

Craig Davis Family Agency – Farmers Insurance

Creative Media Solutions

DeForest Chiropractic

Donohoe Chiropractic

Elias Shoes*

Elite Portable Air

Elite Tax Partners

Enrique Correa Photography

Executive Medical Spa Murrieta

First Community Capital

Geanes Aesthetic Spa*

Giordano’s ATA Martial Arts

Hera Hub

JD Promotions

Jones Realty Group

Miss April’s Dance

Mobile Home Loans 4 U*

Murrieta Valley Golf Range*

Murrieta VIP Florist

Nickerson Law, A Professional Law Corporation

Primal Pastures Organic Farm*

Primerica, Cesar Marmolejo*

Quick Quack Car Wash

Roberts & Zatlin APC

Shape U Wellness

SmileOn3 Photo Booth

Social Indoor

Solsara by Abode*

State Farm – Amy Blackwell

State Farm – Julie Ngo

TeamLogic IT

The Pilates Co.

The Valley Business Journal

Thrive Health Insurance Services

Uptown Jungle*

Valerie A. Scola, DDS

Weld and Wool

Wildomar Insurance – Andy Morris

Zephyr Mountain Grove

Medium Business of the Year Nominees

Ace Hardware, Wildomar*

Akash Winery*

American Medical Response

Art Sign Works, Inc.

Ashley Store

Balikian Facial Plastic Surgery

Barons Market – Murrieta

Big Fogg

BrightView Landscape Services

Care Rite Vocational

Central Counseling Service

Corner Escrow

Elite Tax Partners

Grocery Outlet Wildomar*

Hand and Stone Wildomar*

Khashan Law

Legacy Bank

Miramonte Winery*

Murrieta Day Spa

Outlets at Lake Elsinore*

Peltzer Farms & Winery*

Prestige Golf Cars Inc.

Redhawk Auto Service

Renaissance Village Murrieta

Renuance Cosmetic Surgery Center

Ruff & Ready Moving

Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation

South Coast Winery

Stryder Transportation

United University of Nursing

Visiting Angels

West Coast Exotic Cars

Large Business of the Year Nominees

Abbott

ABC Childcare

CR&R

Eastern Municipal Water District

Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District

Europa Village

Kaiser Permanente

Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball

Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta

Mt. San Jacinto College

Murrieta Hot Springs Resort

Murrieta Valley Unified School District

Ontario International Airport

Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac*

Rady Children’s Health Services

Rancho California Water District

River Springs Charter Schools

Riverside Medical Clinic

Riverside Transit Agency

Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital & Inland Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Hospital

Temecula Valley Toyota

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Temecula Operations

Waste Management

We Care Plumbing, Heating, & Air

West Coast Dental

Western Municipal Water District

Restaurant of the Year Nominees

8 bit Brewing Company

Abode Coffee*

Andrea and Eloy Uriarte*

Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria

Anthony’s Lounge & Ristorante*

Breakfast Club of Menifee*

Buffalo Wild Wings – Murrieta

Downtown PUBlic*

French Valley Cafe

Fuhgeddaboudit Wine Lounge*

Goi Express Modern Thai Eatery

Graze Craze

Guiltless Foods*

Jersey Mike’s – Clinton Keith

La Bufadora Baja Grill*

La Michoacana Plus x2

Michis Tacos*

Miguel’s Jr Homestyle Mexican Food

Montague Brothers Coffee*

Nothing Bundt Cakes

Raising Cane’s

Richie’s Real American Diner

Sizzler

The Chef’s Grille

The Cove Bar & Grill

The Crafted Scone*

The Hive Bar & Grill

The Mill

The Paleta Bar*

The Press Espresso*

The Shamrock Irish Pub & Eatery

Tresino’s Fresh Italian Restaurant*

Which Wich Superior Sandwiches

Non-Profit/Service Organization of the Year Nominees

100+ Women of Temecula Valley*

Animal Friends of the Valleys

Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County

Canine Support Teams, Inc.

Community Outreach Ministry

Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley

Hospice of the Valleys

Jacob’s House

Jags Gives Back

Lily Kelly Ministries & Chapel Coffee

Michelle’s Place

MilVet

Mission Hope*

Murrieta Development Advisory Group*

Professional Women’s Roundtable*

Rose Again Foundation

Rotary Club of Murrieta

SAFE Family Justice Centers

The Nature Education Foundation at the Santa Rosa Plateau

The Salvation Army Murrieta Corps

Voices for Children

Western Eagle Foundation

Wildomar Community & Parks Foundation, Inc.

Murrieta Citizen of the Year Nominees

Alan Long

Amanda Fisher

Angel Anton

Annette LaRocque

April Vidal

Chris Stout

Claudia Contreras

Craig Harlan

Dennis Vrooman

Ernie Sanchez

Faith Zember

Gordon Mize

Ivan Holler

Kim Summers

Kirk Effinger

Kyle Warren

Melody Ingram

Michael Bouma

Michael Fisher

Michael La Paglia

Mike Fitzpatrick

Nikki Davis

Sherrie Munroe

Steven Gilpin

Suzy M Lacy

William Teasdall

Wildomar Citizen of the Year Nominees

Aika Kessler

Andy Morris

Augustine Montesinos

Bridgette Moore

Dan Broz

Dana De Jong

Eileen SanGiovanni

Nichole Montague

Raphael Montague

Richard Pearce

Robin Adkins

Rocio Botello

Murrieta Volunteer of the Year Nominees

Aimee Edgeworth

April Vidal

Barbie Ray

Brenda Olson

Christi White

Dennine Harrison

Denyse Wilson

Dr. Mona Salomo-Davies

Faith Zember

Janie Weissberg

LouEllen Ficke

Rebecca Stroecker Hill

Rob Haskins

Wildomar Volunteer of the Year Nominees

Aika Kessler

Allen Montemagno

Ann White

Bridgette Moore

Clarissa De Jesus

Dan Gonse Jr.

Ezequiel Santos

Keith Jared

Leonardo Gomez

Richard Pearce

Robin Adkins

Tracy Steffen