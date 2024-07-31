The Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber Announces 2024 Awards Celebration Nominees

Embracing the theme “Oasis of Excellence,” this esteemed event celebrates and honors outstanding businesses, individuals, and volunteers who have made significant contributions to the community, demonstrated exceptional leadership, and exhibited a steadfast commitment to excellence in their respective fields.
The nominees were thoughtfully selected by their peers and community members, reflecting the profound impact they have had on the region through their remarkable dedication and achievements.
The highly anticipated Annual Awards Celebration evening event will take place at the luxurious Murrieta Hot Springs Resort on Saturday, September 14th. Attendees can look forward to a memorable evening filled with camaraderie, inspiration, and heartfelt recognition of these exceptional individuals and businesses.
“We are truly elated to present this year’s outstanding nominees for the Annual Awards Celebration. Their exceptional contributions to our community have created a true Oasis of Excellence, inspiring us all to strive for greatness,” said Patrick Ellis, President/CEO of the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce.
For further information and to purchase tickets for the 2024 Annual Awards Celebration, please visit the Murrieta/Wildomar Chamber of Commerce website at https://bit.ly/MWCAwards2024
And the Nominees are…
* Nominated but does not meet the eligibility requirements or has won within the past two years
Small Business of the Year Nominees
Abide Home Shoppe*
ACA Janitorial Services
Apex Plumbing
Avatar Website Design
Bella’s Cleaners*
Brothers Junk Removal*
Bundy Canyon Super Storage
Compass HR
Coworking Connection
Craig Davis Family Agency – Farmers Insurance
Creative Media Solutions
DeForest Chiropractic
Donohoe Chiropractic
Elias Shoes*
Elite Portable Air
Elite Tax Partners
Enrique Correa Photography
Executive Medical Spa Murrieta
First Community Capital
Geanes Aesthetic Spa*
Giordano’s ATA Martial Arts
Hera Hub
JD Promotions
Jones Realty Group
Miss April’s Dance
Mobile Home Loans 4 U*
Murrieta Valley Golf Range*
Murrieta VIP Florist
Nickerson Law, A Professional Law Corporation
Primal Pastures Organic Farm*
Primerica, Cesar Marmolejo*
Quick Quack Car Wash
Roberts & Zatlin APC
Shape U Wellness
SmileOn3 Photo Booth
Social Indoor
Solsara by Abode*
State Farm – Amy Blackwell
State Farm – Julie Ngo
TeamLogic IT
The Pilates Co.
The Valley Business Journal
Thrive Health Insurance Services
Uptown Jungle*
Valerie A. Scola, DDS
Weld and Wool
Wildomar Insurance – Andy Morris
Zephyr Mountain Grove
Medium Business of the Year Nominees
Ace Hardware, Wildomar*
Akash Winery*
American Medical Response
Art Sign Works, Inc.
Ashley Store
Balikian Facial Plastic Surgery
Barons Market – Murrieta
Big Fogg
BrightView Landscape Services
Care Rite Vocational
Central Counseling Service
Corner Escrow
Elite Tax Partners
Grocery Outlet Wildomar*
Hand and Stone Wildomar*
Khashan Law
Legacy Bank
Miramonte Winery*
Murrieta Day Spa
Outlets at Lake Elsinore*
Peltzer Farms & Winery*
Prestige Golf Cars Inc.
Redhawk Auto Service
Renaissance Village Murrieta
Renuance Cosmetic Surgery Center
Ruff & Ready Moving
Shoup Legal, A Professional Law Corporation
South Coast Winery
Stryder Transportation
United University of Nursing
Visiting Angels
West Coast Exotic Cars
Large Business of the Year Nominees
Abbott
ABC Childcare
CR&R
Eastern Municipal Water District
Elsinore Valley Municipal Water District
Europa Village
Kaiser Permanente
Lake Elsinore Storm Baseball
Loma Linda University Medical Center – Murrieta
Mt. San Jacinto College
Murrieta Hot Springs Resort
Murrieta Valley Unified School District
Ontario International Airport
Paradise Chevrolet Cadillac*
Rady Children’s Health Services
Rancho California Water District
River Springs Charter Schools
Riverside Medical Clinic
Riverside Transit Agency
Southwest Healthcare Rancho Springs Hospital & Inland Valley Hospital
Temecula Valley Hospital
Temecula Valley Toyota
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Temecula Operations
Waste Management
We Care Plumbing, Heating, & Air
West Coast Dental
Western Municipal Water District
Restaurant of the Year Nominees
8 bit Brewing Company
Abode Coffee*
Andrea and Eloy Uriarte*
Angelo’s Brick Oven Pizzeria
Anthony’s Lounge & Ristorante*
Breakfast Club of Menifee*
Buffalo Wild Wings – Murrieta
Downtown PUBlic*
French Valley Cafe
Fuhgeddaboudit Wine Lounge*
Goi Express Modern Thai Eatery
Graze Craze
Guiltless Foods*
Jersey Mike’s – Clinton Keith
La Bufadora Baja Grill*
La Michoacana Plus x2
Michis Tacos*
Miguel’s Jr Homestyle Mexican Food
Montague Brothers Coffee*
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Raising Cane’s
Richie’s Real American Diner
Sizzler
The Chef’s Grille
The Cove Bar & Grill
The Crafted Scone*
The Hive Bar & Grill
The Mill
The Paleta Bar*
The Press Espresso*
The Shamrock Irish Pub & Eatery
Tresino’s Fresh Italian Restaurant*
Which Wich Superior Sandwiches
Non-Profit/Service Organization of the Year Nominees
100+ Women of Temecula Valley*
Animal Friends of the Valleys
Boys & Girls Club of Southwest County
Canine Support Teams, Inc.
Community Outreach Ministry
Habitat for Humanity Inland Valley
Hospice of the Valleys
Jacob’s House
Jags Gives Back
Lily Kelly Ministries & Chapel Coffee
Michelle’s Place
MilVet
Mission Hope*
Murrieta Development Advisory Group*
Professional Women’s Roundtable*
Rose Again Foundation
Rotary Club of Murrieta
SAFE Family Justice Centers
The Nature Education Foundation at the Santa Rosa Plateau
The Salvation Army Murrieta Corps
Voices for Children
Western Eagle Foundation
Wildomar Community & Parks Foundation, Inc.
Murrieta Citizen of the Year Nominees
Alan Long
Amanda Fisher
Angel Anton
Annette LaRocque
April Vidal
Chris Stout
Claudia Contreras
Craig Harlan
Dennis Vrooman
Ernie Sanchez
Faith Zember
Gordon Mize
Ivan Holler
Kim Summers
Kirk Effinger
Kyle Warren
Melody Ingram
Michael Bouma
Michael Fisher
Michael La Paglia
Mike Fitzpatrick
Nikki Davis
Sherrie Munroe
Steven Gilpin
Suzy M Lacy
William Teasdall
Wildomar Citizen of the Year Nominees
Aika Kessler
Andy Morris
Augustine Montesinos
Bridgette Moore
Dan Broz
Dana De Jong
Eileen SanGiovanni
Nichole Montague
Raphael Montague
Richard Pearce
Robin Adkins
Rocio Botello
Murrieta Volunteer of the Year Nominees
Aimee Edgeworth
April Vidal
Barbie Ray
Brenda Olson
Christi White
Dennine Harrison
Denyse Wilson
Dr. Mona Salomo-Davies
Faith Zember
Janie Weissberg
LouEllen Ficke
Rebecca Stroecker Hill
Rob Haskins
Wildomar Volunteer of the Year Nominees
Aika Kessler
Allen Montemagno
Ann White
Bridgette Moore
Clarissa De Jesus
Dan Gonse Jr.
Ezequiel Santos
Keith Jared
Leonardo Gomez
Richard Pearce
Robin Adkins
Tracy Steffen