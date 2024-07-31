Navigating the Driver’s License Process – Timelines That Every Teen and Parent Should Know

Obtaining a permit is an important milestone in a teenager’s life. It is the first step towards gaining independence and the ability to drive legally. However, the process of obtaining a driver’s permit can be overwhelming and confusing for both teenagers and their parents.

The DMV offers a Teen Driver Roadmap which provides useful information to help navigate the process. With that said; there are some nuances that are not addressed and teens may find the timelines difficult to understand.

Step 4 suggests once the teen completes Driver’s Ed, they apply for a driver’s license and schedule the knowledge exam. This is where we issue a caution.

The CA DMV site states: “Your California Instruction Permit is valid for one year from the application date. If you are under 17½ years, you must have your permit signed and validated by an instructor before you can start practicing, but the permit is valid from one year from the application date, not from when our instructor signs it.”

What are the implications of this timeline?

If the student applies for their permit/driver’s license, but does not take the exam right away, the expiration clock starts from the date they applied, not from when they take the exam.

If the student takes the exam and does not pass, the expiration date does not reset. They must wait 8 days to retake the knowledge exam, but the expiration timeline stays tied to the application date.

Here’s another timeline: CA DMV states a student under the age of 18 must hold their permit for at least six months before they can obtain their driver’s license. This timeline starts when they pass the knowledge exam and the permit is issued.

How does this get complicated?

For instance: a student applied for their permit/driver’s license in November, but did not schedule the appointment immediately. In the meantime, they did not keep reviewing their Driver’s Education course and lost some knowledge. Over Winter Break, they took the permit exam, but did not pass. They waited 8 days to try again, but again did not pass. Frustrated, they decided to just wait until school was out to truly study and pass. They used the apps that were recommended for extra review, and in June, they passed the permit exam. They have six months to complete 6 hours of driving lessons with an instructor and 50 hours of practice before they can take the behind-the-wheel exam. Unfortunately, their earliest allowable test date would be December and their permit will expire in November.

What now? Per CA DMV: “To renew your instruction permit: Complete a new California DL/ID Card Application. You must keep the expired permit with your new learner permit until you pass your driving test. Make sure to bring both your expired and valid instruction permits when you take your driving test to show proof of credit.” You will need to retake the knowledge exam and pay the $45 dollar fee.

Word to the wise: do not apply for a permit/driver’s license until you are 100% ready to take and pass the knowledge exam. In addition to the online driver’s ed, there are many DMV permit exam quiz apps that are very helpful for extra repetition. Take your time the first time – you’ve got this!

Behind the wheel teen safety is our passion and purpose, and we will gladly hold your hand every step of the way:

Online Driver’s Education

One-on-one behind-the-wheel instruction packages of 6 to 20 hours with expert law enforcement officers as instructors

Advanced Training Course hosted once a month in South Orange County

Visit: www.teenroadtosafety.com or https://www.facebook.com/trtstemecula

Email: temecula@teenroadtosafety.com

Call or text: 855-81-DRIVE (855-813-7483)