Mark Your Calendars for the 2024 Walk of Hope in Temecula, CA

Join us October 27th, 2024, at Promenade Temecula for this day of celebration and community!

Save the date for a day of hope, community spirit, and unity at the 2024 Walk of Hope, hosted by Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center. Join us on October 27th, 2024, at the Promenade Temecula for this family-friendly event that promises to exceed all expectations with exciting new additions and activities. Visit MichellesPlace.org/Events to sign up today!

Building on the incredible success of last year’s event, which drew over 1000 participants and garnered enthusiastic support from local businesses, the City of Temecula, and our esteemed Police and Fire Departments, the 2024 Walk of Hope will be even more remarkable. The newest highlight of this year’s festivities is the inaugural “Cars of Hope” Car Show, complementing a lineup that includes the beloved walk itself, expanded food options, a diverse range of vendor booths, live music, and plenty of family-friendly entertainment. This event is more than just a gathering; it’s a celebration of the resilience and compassion of our community.

Kim Gerrish, Executive Director of Michelle’s Place, emphasized, “It’s more than a walk — it’s a day filled with hope, positivity, and meaningful connections. With the addition of the Car Show and expanded activities, we’re inviting everyone to join us for an unforgettable experience.”

For vendors interested in participating in the Vendor Fair, this is an exceptional opportunity to connect with our community and showcase your products or services. Spaces are limited, so interested vendors are encouraged to secure their spot early. For more information on how to get involved or to sign up as a vendor, please contact Vendor@MichellesPlace.org.

Sponsorship opportunities and the entry form for the car show can be found at www.MichellesPlace.org/Events.

About Michelle’s Place Cancer Resource Center:

Michelle’s Place is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and the only All-Cancer resource center in the Counties of San Bernadino, Riverside, and surrounding areas. Founded in 2001 as a breast cancer resource center, the organization expanded in 2018 to serve individuals and families with a diagnosis of any kind of cancer. Michelle’s Place currently serves about 2,300 cancer patients with more than 14,000 free resources annually. All programs and services are free to the community.